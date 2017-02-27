Smack him Jimmy wrote:
My thoughts too.
I would have liked to see Smith come on; or the bench slot given to a forward instead, but if 2V/Beattie run a different ship and we get a win then that's fine by me. I dont care if they have 4 cheerleaders on the bench if we get a win.
Like a lot of others I was shouting for the introduction of Lee Smith. We looked to be tiring, pressing the self destruct button whilst having an unused experienced head on the subs bench was a gamble which clearly came off. It was a brave (or clever) move by the coach. I think if we had lost, feelings on this thread might have been somewhat different. Still, the end justified the means and a wins a win.
