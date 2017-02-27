Moore has made a huge difference, whether it’s his experience (making the right decisions at the right time) or just making the central defence more solid. When he gathered up that kick off under the noses of the Toulouse defenders I thought that typified what he brings to the team. If we lose him (and it’s highly probable) then I hope we’re looking at bringing in some more experience.



Thought Leon had his best game since he came back. There were some really classy touches, the pass to Oakes for his try especially.



Again, Ryan was superb on the wing, his try was excellent and took a lot of scoring but he’s making a habit of those. The defence was awesome and saved two certain tries.



I thought the forwards did well particularly in the first half. I think we tired a little in the second and this led to more mistakes and indiscipline. That said the second Ryan try that was chalked off looked 100% fine to me. It was a bit of a twitch finish but we got there in the end. Minus 8 now and that’s better than I thought we’d be at this stage.