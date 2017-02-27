Bets'y Bulls wrote: TBF I thInk Beattie and Toovey know more about coaching than 99%on here so I will go with their thinking. They also manage situation from the bench so again have a better feel for how it is going than spectators

My thoughts too.I would have liked to see Smith come on; or the bench slot given to a forward instead, but if 2V/Beattie run a different ship and we get a win then that's fine by me. I dont care if they have 4 cheerleaders on the bench if we get a win.