Re: Toulouse match thread

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:02 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7511
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Bull Mania wrote:
Haha sorry, i meant and a sub we didn't use.


That makes a lot more sense :)
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours

Re: Toulouse match thread

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:02 pm
Nothus
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4103
Location: Bradford
Yeah I was going to mention the subs thing. Why do that, I just can't see the logic in making it 16 v 17. You're putting yourself at a disadvantage automatically by doing that and it just makes no sense to me at all.

Re: Toulouse match thread

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:06 pm
zapperbull
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Apr 22, 2009 2:17 pm
Posts: 823
Location: Silsden
The first 40 was the best i have seen Bradford play in a long time, well done team. Still a long way to go so lets keep getting wins
The Road to success is always under construction......... especially with this Club

Re: Toulouse match thread

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:41 pm
Duckman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3787
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
Great win. It was so important to hold on in that last 20 mins for the belief going forwards and as rewards for an excellent first hour.

As has been said, pryce and Moore were invaluable today in the talking and game management, although lilley is also excellent in that regard, plus he put a couple of really good tackles one on one against their big number 12, lilley is going to be some player, shame we won't have him for the whole season.

Toulouse looked good when throwing it about chasing the game when our energy levels dropped. But when both sides were fully charged we were the better team amd it's a deserved win. We have hope.

I did like leon after either our last try or the drop goal, cant remember, heading back to the half way line for the toulouse kick off the ball boy was about to launch the ball to the centre spot from the touchline, leon asked for it instead and when the ball boy passed him it he immediately just put it in the floor 30m from the centre spot, slowing the restart, when the ball boy was then going to put another ball towards the centre leon pointed and told him to walk off the pitch with the ball and not to throw one for toulouse...home field advantage from the old head. :)

Re: Toulouse match thread

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:45 pm
redeverready
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 12, 2006 9:04 pm
Posts: 14870
Location: Gods County
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Before I start, I had this game down as a loss at the start of the season but with the loss of Kheriallah, Minga and Ford I thought we might have had a chance.

As many have stated fantastic first half. Kicking game from Lilley was excellent. Goal line defense was amazing. Throughout the game that is. Loved Moore's try. It had everything. Pryce creating space, Oakes busting a tackle, Bentley in support and being mature enough to draw the man and put Moore through!

Oledzki again had some really good go forward. This was the Leeds's lads last game and he is one I want all season.

Murray was solid and always made yards especially after contact!

As much as I like Macani in attack he always gets sucked in during our defensive sets. He reminds me of Gareth Raynor in 2011. Never on his man! Could have prevented at least 2 of the 3 tries. Now I will reserve judgement until I watch the game again as them tries may have been Mendeika's fault for jamming in. Either way, poor on that right side.

I don't care who is in charge at this present moment, whether Beattie has 100% control on team selections or Toovey is having his input, it was criminal to have a back on the bench when we knew it would be cold with a huge chance of rain. That bench should have been 4 forwards or at least a bench Hooker. Either way when things were going against us it was disgusting to not use that extra bench spot and waste it on someone who wasn't going to feature. Peltier could have given one of the lads a rest when they were knackered!

After listening to Toovey explode in the box after their first try he's in charge alright.
I can accept failure, but I can't accept not trying.


Michael Jordan

Re: Toulouse match thread

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:58 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2868
Location: Shipley, Bradford
redeverready wrote:
After listening to Toovey explode in the box after their first try he's in charge alright.


I thought as much :lol: Always knew it would be Toovey using Beattie as a 'front'. Still doesn't excuse the shocking decision to have a back on the bench and waste a bench spot.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
