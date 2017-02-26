Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:

Before I start, I had this game down as a loss at the start of the season but with the loss of Kheriallah, Minga and Ford I thought we might have had a chance.



As many have stated fantastic first half. Kicking game from Lilley was excellent. Goal line defense was amazing. Throughout the game that is. Loved Moore's try. It had everything. Pryce creating space, Oakes busting a tackle, Bentley in support and being mature enough to draw the man and put Moore through!



Oledzki again had some really good go forward. This was the Leeds's lads last game and he is one I want all season.



Murray was solid and always made yards especially after contact!



As much as I like Macani in attack he always gets sucked in during our defensive sets. He reminds me of Gareth Raynor in 2011. Never on his man! Could have prevented at least 2 of the 3 tries. Now I will reserve judgement until I watch the game again as them tries may have been Mendeika's fault for jamming in. Either way, poor on that right side.



I don't care who is in charge at this present moment, whether Beattie has 100% control on team selections or Toovey is having his input, it was criminal to have a back on the bench when we knew it would be cold with a huge chance of rain. That bench should have been 4 forwards or at least a bench Hooker. Either way when things were going against us it was disgusting to not use that extra bench spot and waste it on someone who wasn't going to feature. Peltier could have given one of the lads a rest when they were knackered!