Toulouse match thread

Sun Feb 26, 2017 5:48 pm
A much more solid performance and not outmuscled by that much, as well as plenty of spells on the front foot. Like vbfg says we look much better than I think we had a right to expect.

As we won, I can comment on the ref, it's not that he was that bad, but they have to make close calls all the time, yet so many went in Toulouses favour it wasn't funny. In the second half we were kept inside our 40 for lengthy spells and all the defending we did it was no surprise Toulouse came back into it.

In contrast Toulouse could mess around at tackles almost with impunity, and if the pass out to Ethan was forward, then no more so than the one Toulouse had been allowed earlier.

I mention this because things started to go against us in numbers, and it was interesting how we reacted to adversity, pleased to say we just got our heads down and got on with it, no panic. Plus, old heads Moore and especially Pryce were worth their weight in taters in keeping the wheels on, and we did pretty much all the right things, including setting up twice for the crucial DG.

Thomas was very good at the back too, just one mistake with a swirling ball, coped with everything else and kicked some good goals.

How though Odsal manages to always contrive worse weather than the last time, lord knows. Everyone on the field deserved a medal, plus if I heard right, then 4100 at home in hellish weather against opponents without a fan is as impressive as the closed toilets behind the stand is not.
Toulouse match thread

Sun Feb 26, 2017 5:50 pm
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
4100 at home in hellish weather against opponents without a fan is as impressive as the closed toilets behind the stand is not.


Those toilets need sorting pronto. It was no fun trudging all the way up to the top :DEPRESSED:

Toulouse match thread

Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:14 pm
The first 40 has laid down the marker we need to move heaven and earth to achieve that level week in week out.

The ref was great in the first 40 then caved in for some reason?

Toulouse match thread

Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:33 pm
Well done Bulls. The results are coming good now.all the hard work is paying off now. Good luck for rest of the season. Hopefully next season will be your year with a clean slate onwards and upwards

Toulouse match thread

Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:40 pm
The result was far better than I expected, Toulouse were only supposing to use the Championship like they did in C1 as a stepping stone to SL according to the knowledgeable pundits. First half we played some great rugby, and when things started to go wrong in the second half we stuck to it. Our goal line defence has improved, but I do feel we need strengthening down our right side, nearly all their tries came down there. We just have to keep chipping away at those -12 COYB
Toulouse match thread

Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:49 pm
Massive 2 points that. Thought Toulouse looked very good when they threw the ball about in the latter stages. Con Mika was unplayable at times. Don't think they'll drop many points even away from home either.

Thought we played very well. As another poster said, our tries weren't bash over the line or touching down kicks, they were very well worked tries. Thought Leon had his best game for us. Showed his class being pivotal in our tries. His and Moores experience were worth their weight in gold in the latter stages when things were going against us (Leon pushing everyone out of the way to make sure Thomas got the ball for the crucial drop goal) a couple of weeks ago we'd have gone out wide in that situation and lost the game. We need Leon for his mouth and brain.

Ross Oakes is just getting better and better. Ethan Ryan was just class in attack (like many wingers) and defence (unlike many wingers). There isn't a better defensive winger in this country than him. Oh and no way was Ryans second try forward. Baffling decision. Need to fix up our discipline and errors. But we are improving every game. The defence in the first half in particular was superb

Final thought..2 games in a row we've not used a sub. We've gotten aayy with it last 2 times but can't keep doing it. Ross Peltier should be on bench next game..not wasting a spot on an unused back.
