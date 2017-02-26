A much more solid performance and not outmuscled by that much, as well as plenty of spells on the front foot. Like vbfg says we look much better than I think we had a right to expect.



As we won, I can comment on the ref, it's not that he was that bad, but they have to make close calls all the time, yet so many went in Toulouses favour it wasn't funny. In the second half we were kept inside our 40 for lengthy spells and all the defending we did it was no surprise Toulouse came back into it.



In contrast Toulouse could mess around at tackles almost with impunity, and if the pass out to Ethan was forward, then no more so than the one Toulouse had been allowed earlier.



I mention this because things started to go against us in numbers, and it was interesting how we reacted to adversity, pleased to say we just got our heads down and got on with it, no panic. Plus, old heads Moore and especially Pryce were worth their weight in taters in keeping the wheels on, and we did pretty much all the right things, including setting up twice for the crucial DG.



Thomas was very good at the back too, just one mistake with a swirling ball, coped with everything else and kicked some good goals.



How though Odsal manages to always contrive worse weather than the last time, lord knows. Everyone on the field deserved a medal, plus if I heard right, then 4100 at home in hellish weather against opponents without a fan is as impressive as the closed toilets behind the stand is not.