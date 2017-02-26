WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan v Leigh predictions

Re: Wigan v Leigh predictions

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:06 pm
NSW wrote:
Will not be back against us with something near our full team out at home but don't think this will be easy.

Leigh will have circled this fixture at the start of the season, have got better week on week, have plenty of ex Wiganers in the side and should bring a few thousand fans!

Glad to have them in superleague.

Wigan 20-18 Leigh

We expect to bring between 4,000 - 5,000,the atmosphere should be great , as you say we will have , Higham,Hock, Hansen, Tickle, and Hopkins in our team to add the spice.Bring it on.

Re: Wigan v Leigh predictions

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:14 pm
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Cherry also knows at the LSV it will (possibly) be a different story. All if and but's at this point. Any one of us could be in bad form at that point but summer time is the time we click start to click into gear annually. We are the best team in the country and have the firepower in the reserves. I fully expect a few injuries for a few of your senior players come June and could leave you out to dry somewhat. The key to your season is keeping your stalwarts fit and progressing the likes of Reynolds in the process. You won't go down, no chance of that, you have far too much for the best of what the championship can offer. That is a thing in the past for you now. I fully expect you to gradually progress year on year. Castleford are easily the best example of rising from the dead. They have a superb side, thats why i predicted them to finish 3rd but have the same problem you have. Depth. It's a huge, huge mountain in this league to cover for a first teamer. I must admit i was surprised when Armstrong and Dixon decided to jump ship. Probably not so much Armstrong who i suspect maybe is a little lightweight for Super League but what i have seen of Dixon i though he was a very adequate prop. Toronto is a financially good move for him of course but he is 26!! Surely his career now hinges on Toronto making Super League whereas he could have had a good season with Leigh this year and potentially moved on. Short sighted you think Charlie?

Cherry,I have no axe to grind with Toronto, I wish them and Paul Rowley well, they have signed around 8 ex Leythers but I feel we have replaced them with better players,Reynolds and Drinkwater are forming a very potent partnership at the moment , in Mitch Brown we have young confident Aussie at full back, to big centres in Tonga and Ben Crooks, our Pack speaks for itself, the last 2 games showed we can defend and defend well this season.

I have said Wigan are the BEST SL side this season and for me a cert for the GF, maybe getting to Wembley as well, Class from 1 - 17 but you never know on the night, we played A lot better than Saints last week , but I expect Wigan to be much different,all in all bring it on. :thumb:

Re: Wigan v Leigh predictions

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:24 pm
charlie caroli wrote:
We expect to bring between 4,000 - 5,000,the atmosphere should be great , as you say we will have , Higham,Hock, Hansen, Tickle, and Hopkins in our team to add the spice.Bring it on.

Brilliant! Beats the 300 Hull KR would bring.
RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!

Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are

Re: Wigan v Leigh predictions

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:29 pm
charlie caroli wrote:
We expect to bring between 4,000 - 5,000,the atmosphere should be great , as you say we will have , Higham,Hock, Hansen, Tickle, and Hopkins in our team to add the spice.Bring it on.


Wow I didn't even realise Tickle was still playing never mind in SL.

Leigh fans should fill the away end and sales on half and half scarves should be through the roof :D

Re: Wigan v Leigh predictions

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:29 pm
The big one for us is the game we can win the following week v Huddersfield at home. This one is for the fans, as long as we give it our best and come away injury free I will be happy, hope the 4000 others feel the same. Similar score to Cas for us imo, and you will target our right defence, think 20k is achievable

Re: Wigan v Leigh predictions

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 11:42 pm
42-20 to Wigan.
Re: Wigan v Leigh predictions

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 11:44 pm
I think Leigh will win :)

Re: Wigan v Leigh predictions

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 8:16 am
I'm expecting a really close game. We've seen how much Leigh raise themselves for friendlies against Wigan so their energy levels will go through the roof for a proper game.

I'm confident we'll get the win but by less then 10 points.

Re: Wigan v Leigh predictions

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 11:35 am
As mentioned previously, I think they will have a better dig at us at their place. It won't be easy but I think fitness and experience will edge it for us. 34-20, with us scoring twice in the last 10 minutes.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
c}