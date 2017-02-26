Cherry_Warrior wrote:

Cherry also knows at the LSV it will (possibly) be a different story. All if and but's at this point. Any one of us could be in bad form at that point but summer time is the time we click start to click into gear annually. We are the best team in the country and have the firepower in the reserves. I fully expect a few injuries for a few of your senior players come June and could leave you out to dry somewhat. The key to your season is keeping your stalwarts fit and progressing the likes of Reynolds in the process. You won't go down, no chance of that, you have far too much for the best of what the championship can offer. That is a thing in the past for you now. I fully expect you to gradually progress year on year. Castleford are easily the best example of rising from the dead. They have a superb side, thats why i predicted them to finish 3rd but have the same problem you have. Depth. It's a huge, huge mountain in this league to cover for a first teamer. I must admit i was surprised when Armstrong and Dixon decided to jump ship. Probably not so much Armstrong who i suspect maybe is a little lightweight for Super League but what i have seen of Dixon i though he was a very adequate prop. Toronto is a financially good move for him of course but he is 26!! Surely his career now hinges on Toronto making Super League whereas he could have had a good season with Leigh this year and potentially moved on. Short sighted you think Charlie?