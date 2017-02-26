Hi there, I'm looking for a programme from Super League 1. PSG v Warrington Wolves at the Stade Charlety in Paris 1996. My late wife and I took in a weekend break in the french capital to coincide with the match. I did have a programme from the time, however I have lost it from my collection, probably during my house move. If anyone has a programme I would very much like to buy it from you. As you can imagine, memories such as these are important. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thank you.