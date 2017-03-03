rollin thunder wrote:

i think you are wrong, just beacause of a few bad eggs clubs like Fryston, queens the old chequerfield club in pontefract, does not mean the whole amateur game is awash with violence. just in the Castleford area, there is Panthers, Loch lane Fev lions, Rockware. these clubs run junior setups right up to open age and have there own club house and facilities superior to most union clubs. the last i looked Fryston etr don't have any sort of junior set up. there just a team made up of cast offs and thugs from better local teams who don't want them, and some crap ex pros's who think there the local hard nuts.