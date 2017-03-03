shinymcshine wrote: I'm sort of interested how the offence of "Running in and Punching" can be classified over several different categories, each with a significantly different penalty?



Shouldn't there just be one category with the range of punishment varied to match the severity?



Otherwise it's not really tackling the issue - e.g. well I'll run in a punch a bit and I might get a Cat B, whilst if I run in & welly someone then I might get a Cat F. Err, no, just don't run in & punch at all!

The RFL split it in to 2 categories.Running in and Punching (B-D grade)Running in and Punching somebody off guard (E-F grade)3 categories for the Kicking offence as well.Light Contact (A-B)Full Contact (C-D)Full Contact violent and aggressive (E-F)This charge is odd because he's been charged with Kicking but he's used his knees and there's separate category for Knee strikes.