Wed Mar 01, 2017 9:16 am
Mr Hicks
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 30, 2010 10:36 am
Posts: 217
I know a few people who's kids play rugby union instead of league.
A few reasons why, they play at there own grounds with nice club houses, clean changing rooms and a bar that isn't full of local idiots.
These people would much rather have there kids play league than union but in my experience of my son playing from 8s to 16s I saw some horrendous incidents with kids all in brawls and parents encouraging this and even carrying it on after the final whistle.
League needs to try to attract middle class supporters because the etticate in union is far better than league.
We have a great sport but unfortunately the people in charge see it as there baby and don't listen to ideas from people who seem to have more idea than they do.

Wed Mar 01, 2017 7:06 pm
Lebron James
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 722
A similar incident happened, oh about 20 years ago in the amateur rugby union game. Can't for the life of me remember the name but I'm sure they were based near Manchester and there was no messing around and no second chances. The club was kicked out of the league and the players involved were handed sine die bans

Wed Mar 01, 2017 7:12 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 677
Mr Hicks wrote:
I know a few people who's kids play rugby union instead of league.
A few reasons why, they play at there own grounds with nice club houses, clean changing rooms and a bar that isn't full of local idiots.
These people would much rather have there kids play league than union but in my experience of my son playing from 8s to 16s I saw some horrendous incidents with kids all in brawls and parents encouraging this and even carrying it on after the final whistle.
League needs to try to attract middle class supporters because the etticate in union is far better than league.
We have a great sport but unfortunately the people in charge see it as there baby and don't listen to ideas from people who seem to have more idea than they do.

I think this is very common. Just look at the amount of amateur union clubs, with full junior sections in West Yorkshire. Yet Yorkshire Carnegie struggle to get one man and his dog to attend their games.

Thu Mar 02, 2017 1:44 pm
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1340
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I think this is very common. Just look at the amount of amateur union clubs, with full junior sections in West Yorkshire. Yet Yorkshire Carnegie struggle to get one man and his dog to attend their games.

i think you are wrong, just beacause of a few bad eggs clubs like Fryston, queens the old chequerfield club in pontefract, does not mean the whole amateur game is awash with violence. just in the Castleford area, there is Panthers, Loch lane Fev lions, Rockware. these clubs run junior setups right up to open age and have there own club house and facilities superior to most union clubs. the last i looked Fryston etr don't have any sort of junior set up. there just a team made up of cast offs and thugs from better local teams who don't want them, and some crap ex pros's who think there the local hard nuts.

Thu Mar 02, 2017 5:26 pm
CM Punk
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Sep 03, 2005 8:36 pm
Posts: 6862
Location: Stoke On Trent
8 Fryston players charged, 2 Keighley players charged & a separate investigation ongoing also.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 5:32 pm
Budgiezilla
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5690
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
After last weekend's Ladbrokes Challenge Cup third round matches, the Match Review Panel have issued the following charges:

Adam Rothwell (Fryston) - Grade A Punching (EGP available)
Davey Dixon (Keighley) - Grade A Punching (EGP not available)
Andy Speake (Fryston) - Grade D Running in and Punching (EGP not available)
Emmerson Whittel (Keighley) - Grade C Running in and Punching (EGP available)
Sean Gee (Fryston) - Grade F Running in and Punching (EGP not available)
Ben Strong (Fryston) - Grade C Running in and Punching (EGP available)
Steve Scott (Fryston) - Grade F Running in and Punching (EGP not available)
Steve Scott (Fryston) - Grade F Kicking (EGP not available)
Craig Jones (Fryston) - Grade B Running in and Punching (EGP available)
Jack Lee (Fryston) - Grade B Entering field without permission (EGP available)
Leon Crellin (Egremont) - Grade B High Tackle (EGP available)
Alex Williams (Hemel) - Grade C Foul and abusive language to Match Officials (EGP available)
FuiFui MoiMoi (Toronto) - Grade E High Tackle (EGP not available)
A separate investigation into the Fryston Warriors v Keighley Cougars game is currently underway looking into events surrounding the fixture.

Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:15 pm
Stealth Comic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 14, 2009 8:16 pm
Posts: 2851
Location: In hiding, just outside Keighley
Budgiezilla wrote:
After last weekend's Ladbrokes Challenge Cup third round matches, the Match Review Panel have issued the following charges:

Adam Rothwell (Fryston) - Grade A Punching (EGP available)
Davey Dixon (Keighley) - Grade A Punching (EGP not available)
Andy Speake (Fryston) - Grade D Running in and Punching (EGP not available)
Emmerson Whittel (Keighley) - Grade C Running in and Punching (EGP available)
Sean Gee (Fryston) - Grade F Running in and Punching (EGP not available)
Ben Strong (Fryston) - Grade C Running in and Punching (EGP available)
Steve Scott (Fryston) - Grade F Running in and Punching (EGP not available)
Steve Scott (Fryston) - Grade F Kicking (EGP not available)
Craig Jones (Fryston) - Grade B Running in and Punching (EGP available)
Jack Lee (Fryston) - Grade B Entering field without permission (EGP available)
Leon Crellin (Egremont) - Grade B High Tackle (EGP available)
Alex Williams (Hemel) - Grade C Foul and abusive language to Match Officials (EGP available)
FuiFui MoiMoi (Toronto) - Grade E High Tackle (EGP not available)
A separate investigation into the Fryston Warriors v Keighley Cougars game is currently underway looking into events surrounding the fixture.

So Steve Scott is looking at a minimum 16 game ban if he gets found guilty on those 2 charges. I have a feeling it’ll be nearer a year IMO.
c}