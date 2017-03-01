I know a few people who's kids play rugby union instead of league.

A few reasons why, they play at there own grounds with nice club houses, clean changing rooms and a bar that isn't full of local idiots.

These people would much rather have there kids play league than union but in my experience of my son playing from 8s to 16s I saw some horrendous incidents with kids all in brawls and parents encouraging this and even carrying it on after the final whistle.

League needs to try to attract middle class supporters because the etticate in union is far better than league.

We have a great sport but unfortunately the people in charge see it as there baby and don't listen to ideas from people who seem to have more idea than they do.