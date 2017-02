Him wrote: Ban em. All of em involved. Ban the coaches. Ban the club officials. The club as a whole placed on warning. Any, even slight, disciplinary issues for violence in the next 10 years and the club will be banned from every league in the country.



It's well beyond time that plenty of amateur players, coaches and club officials are kicked out of the sport. They won't be missed.

Amen to that.I wonder how many of those thugs are involved in the junior sections of their clubs; coaches, assistant coaches, dads, committee men? That culture is a big part of what's wrong with the community game, and weak oversight allows it to continue, such that some clubs, named in this thread, are well known for it, yet it continues unchecked.It's time the community game was grabbed by the knackers and sorted out once and for all.