WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New zero tolerance policy

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace New zero tolerance policy

 
Post a reply

Re: New zero tolerance policy

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:52 pm
The Chin's Back User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 4:04 pm
Posts: 598
Location: living in the shadow of tonie carroll's chin
moto748 wrote:
Well, he's all class, Ferres, isn't he?

He has far more class than John Bateman though,but i wouldn't expect you to understand that one :wink:

Re: New zero tolerance policy

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:02 pm
The Chin's Back User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Mar 24, 2008 4:04 pm
Posts: 598
Location: living in the shadow of tonie carroll's chin
Regarding Fryston they are a grubby club that thrives on intimidation,and the fact that they are celebrating this game says everything about them IMO

Re: New zero tolerance policy

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:28 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 895
Superted wrote:
Ahh good old 'Psycho', their local hero.... You know someone is a complete c**t when they give themselves that nickname!


Actually got a gig at oxford last year too he's done every club in a wf postcode

Re: New zero tolerance policy

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:30 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 895
The Chin's Back wrote:
He has far more class than John Bateman though,but i wouldn't expect you to understand that one :wink:


Neither do I and I think you are wrong

Re: New zero tolerance policy

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:52 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6026
moto748 wrote:
Well, he's all class, Ferres, isn't he?


Not as classy as Ben Flower.

Re: New zero tolerance policy

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:22 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5049
Is there a single thread on the VT that doesn't descend into a tit-for-tat?

Re: New zero tolerance policy

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:14 pm
BD20Cougar Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:04 pm
Posts: 24
Location: Keighley
Another development- it appears our players were made to buy tickets to get into the ground. Unbelievable
http://keighleycougars.com/club-stateme ... -warriors/

Re: New zero tolerance policy

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 10:22 am
yorkieboy52 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Jun 14, 2008 10:01 pm
Posts: 165
duke street 10 wrote:
They are Queens Mk2. They play some good stuff at times i hear but love this notorious image, sadly i aren't surprised at what went on at Featherstone.

There used to be a video of a cup game they played at Sharlston a few years ago on youtube which just about sums the open age team up.


Video against Sharlston
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QyNl7kOQD0U
If Wakefield Wildcats were playing at the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains

Re: New zero tolerance policy

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 11:20 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4873
Location: Hill Valley
8 to 10 players filling in one guy on his own set of poop houses.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: New zero tolerance policy

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 11:25 am
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5714
That video (the facebook one v Keighley, not the one v Sharlston) doesn't show anything too dramatic and certainly doesn't confirm the involvement of spectators, as claimed on Keighley's website. I'm not for a minute saying there wasn't more that went on but it'll be hard for the RFL to determine how bad the events were if that's all they have to go on.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, Biff Tannen, Bobster1, Bullseye, Clearwing, dull nickname, fun time frankie, Halfdan of t'wide embrace, Hessle Roader, hooligan27, Jimmythecuckoo, loiner81, Look that's not enya, poppys mum, scarrie, secondstanza, WF Rhino and 183 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,527,4341,97775,7924,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  














c}