That video (the facebook one v Keighley, not the one v Sharlston) doesn't show anything too dramatic and certainly doesn't confirm the involvement of spectators, as claimed on Keighley's website. I'm not for a minute saying there wasn't more that went on but it'll be hard for the RFL to determine how bad the events were if that's all they have to go on.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, Biff Tannen, Bobster1, Bullseye, Clearwing, dull nickname, fun time frankie, Halfdan of t'wide embrace, Hessle Roader, hooligan27, Jimmythecuckoo, loiner81, Look that's not enya, poppys mum, scarrie, secondstanza, WF Rhino and 183 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|
c}