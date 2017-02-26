Regarding Fryston they are a grubby club that thrives on intimidation,and the fact that they are celebrating this game says everything about them IMO
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: barham red, BD20Cougar, bellyboy, cas all the way, Clearwing, colly226, Duckman, duke street 10, Hessle rover, HKRYorkie, JEAN CAPDOUZE, jeffvickers, Kevs Head, kobashi, Marcus Notsquare, Mash Butty, Odem, Paddyfc, Richie, right said father ted, RoyBoy29, shinymcshine, SmokeyTA, The Phantom Horseman, thefaxfanman, thepimp007, ThePrinter and 194 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|
c}