duke street 10 wrote: Think its getting worse though, can't be sure players in the amateur game are just drinking water before a game either.

This is very true - T5's are the 'in' pre-game supplement, seems to turn plastic hard men into Rambo. And as they've become more easily available and affordable, Steroid use is also rife in the amateur game (well more general gym society to be fair) - I know from my own club (NCL), I'm one of the few 'clean' players. Of our 1st choice 17, 12 of them are open about their steroid use, I'm sure there are probably a couple more who aren't so blasé about it - and in the wider squad and 2nd team, you can double the numbers.But I reckon that's a whole different problem to the Fryston, Upton, Queens (though they're pretenders just trying to live up to the reputation nowadays) of the amateur game.