Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 5:58 pm
Superted
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1178
duke street 10 wrote:
Think its getting worse though, can't be sure players in the amateur game are just drinking water before a game either.


This is very true - T5's are the 'in' pre-game supplement, seems to turn plastic hard men into Rambo. And as they've become more easily available and affordable, Steroid use is also rife in the amateur game (well more general gym society to be fair) - I know from my own club (NCL), I'm one of the few 'clean' players. Of our 1st choice 17, 12 of them are open about their steroid use, I'm sure there are probably a couple more who aren't so blasé about it - and in the wider squad and 2nd team, you can double the numbers.

But I reckon that's a whole different problem to the Fryston, Upton, Queens (though they're pretenders just trying to live up to the reputation nowadays) of the amateur game.

Re: New zero tolerance policy

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:00 pm
BD20Cougar

Joined: Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:04 pm
Posts: 22
Location: Keighley
This video shows some of what went on, admittedly you can't tell too much from a 9 second video but it definitely doesn't look good for Frystons number 11
https://twitter.com/chloejadeakers1/sta ... 75937?s=09

Re: New zero tolerance policy

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:03 pm
Superted
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1178
BD20Cougar wrote:
This video shows some of what went on, admittedly you can't tell too much from a 9 second video but it definitely doesn't look good for Frystons number 11
https://twitter.com/chloejadeakers1/sta ... 75937?s=09


Ahh good old 'Psycho', their local hero.... You know someone is a complete c**t when they give themselves that nickname!

Re: New zero tolerance policy

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:19 pm
BD20Cougar

Joined: Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:04 pm
Posts: 22
Location: Keighley
Superted wrote:
Ahh good old 'Psycho', their local hero.... You know someone is a complete c**t when they give themselves that nickname!

Yeah, mixture of the nickname and the sly knees to the head that gave it away I think.

Re: New zero tolerance policy

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:34 pm
duke street 10
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Oct 25, 2009 6:13 pm
Posts: 1848
BD20Cougar wrote:
Yeah, mixture of the nickname and the sly knees to the head that gave it away I think.


His grasp of the English language on facebook is laughable though.

Re: New zero tolerance policy

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:35 pm
Superted
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1178
BD20Cougar wrote:
Yeah, mixture of the nickname and the sly knees to the head that gave it away I think.

Nothing new there from that individual - seen him do much worse over the years, tends to go quiet against opposition of equal size and thuggery.
I see the imbecile has been talking about it and admitting it on social media - that's very sensible considering the resulting injuries and potential for further action (either by the RFL or Police).
I'm personally not a fan of getting Police involved after biff at a rugby game (biff is part of the game in my eyes), but there is a level, and Fryston are one of the teams that often go way passed that level and do probably deserve Police intervention.

Re: New zero tolerance policy

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:38 pm
onlyanorthernsoul
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2011 2:14 pm
Posts: 448
Superted wrote:
This is very true - T5's are the 'in' pre-game supplement, seems to turn plastic hard men into Rambo.


Christ T5's!! Can't imagine playing on those things, I did them one once for an all nighter at work (no heavy machinery involved), it was like doing speed, way too strong for what was needed. They are a slimming drug I'm told to help with water retention, you sweat buckets as soon as you move about, a very dangerous thing to do while playing, the dehydration you could suffer could kill you if you are not careful, thats just madness.
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BD20Cougar, Big Jim Slade, Cookie, dickie mint, duke street 10, Foti with the goaty, fun time frankie, Hessle Roader, Kevs Head, moxi1, Nothus, poppys mum, robins up north, shinymcshine, Sir Kevin Sinfield, Superted, TheElectricGlidingWarrior, wrencat1873 and 170 guests

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
c}