The RFL will need to fully investigate the appalling conduct of the Fryston players at Featherstone yesterday. They should treat this as a once in a lifetime watershed moment and move to stop violence in RL for good. Yesterday at Featherstone there was a simmering undercurrent that Fryston were poised for a brawl. What eventually took place was ghastly. Probably what was even more grotesque was Fryston's on field team celebration after the hooter despite having lost and being knocked out of the cup. It was as if they were saying we planned to cause a brawl. and isolate one of their players. and beat him up. and we succeeded 100%. As "Him" often says, this feeling that violence is not far away holds back the grassroots growth of the game. It doesn't matter if kids first learn skills at a RU club. If they could try amateur league, many would love it and stay. Skills are needed and physical resilience and some toughness and that can be appealing. But for most the thought of Saturday night type pub brawl violence is not. At EVERY level of the game the RFL should introduce a long term zero tolerance policy NOW - anybody guilty of deliberate pre-meditated violence, mainly punching but also head butting, kicking etc should receive an automatic 12 month ban from the game. Only then will RL grow and be seen as a skilful, physically demanding but ultimately safe and enjoyable sport to play.