Hypothetically, If we ever had a full strength, fully fit squad to choose from, Sam, Mickey and Dom would all be in the starting line up. It's their place to lose and they've earned their place by performing constantly well before they became injured. (Sam has been injured since his return from NZ).

Escare, Powell and Tierney however well they're playing are cover players and are putting great pressure on the others to perform well when they do come back.

If Sam, Mickey and Dom fail to hit great form and quickly then these 3 are chomping at their heels to get back in. It's a great problem for the coaches to have!