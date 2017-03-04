WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Morgan Escare

Re: Morgan Escare

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:39 am
DaveO
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13897
Location: Chester
Suzy Banyon wrote:
I think he improves the team overall, but he can't control a game. Some of his choices are bad. Just like in his last stint at SH.


His "last stint at SH"??? What are you talking about?
Last league derby at Central Park 5/9/1999: Wigan 28 St. Helens 20
Last league derby at Knowsley Road 2/4/2010: St. Helens 10 Wigan 18

Re: Morgan Escare

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:03 am
Trainman
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 455
DaveO wrote:
His "last stint at SH"??? What are you talking about?


Scrum Half presumably

Re: Morgan Escare

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:40 am
MidlandsWarrior2
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Apr 04, 2004 10:49 pm
Posts: 2438
Location: North West
Suzy Banyon wrote:
The real question is if he replaces the distinctly average Leuluai at SH, rather than Escaré at FB.


You really cant be serious Leuluai has been a big improvement from last year, his defence is also great
Image

Re: Morgan Escare

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 3:18 pm
P-J
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 22, 2010 7:51 pm
Posts: 1522
MidlandsWarrior2 wrote:
You really cant be serious Leuluai has been a big improvement from last year, his defence is also great

Yeah he's a much better player than Smith.

Hopefully when Tomkins comes back he can go in the halves alongside Williams and Leuluai can spell Powell.

Re: Morgan Escare

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 3:33 pm
Geoff
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5013
P-J wrote:
Yeah he's a much better player than Smith.

Hopefully when Tomkins comes back he can go in the halves alongside Williams and Leuluai can spell Powell.


We'll have McIlorum back by then. Looking at injuries, it's more likely Escare will move to wing when Sam returns.

Re: Morgan Escare

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:17 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20705
Location: WIGAN
Leuluai has been steady so far for us. He doesn't look as explosive as in his past spell but he is a good foil for Williams.

Re: Morgan Escare

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:31 pm
P-J
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 22, 2010 7:51 pm
Posts: 1522
Geoff wrote:
We'll have McIlorum back by then. Looking at injuries, it's more likely Escare will move to wing when Sam returns.

Will we? I thought he was out long term?

Re: Morgan Escare

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:34 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20705
Location: WIGAN
Sam and McIlorum are due back around the same time (mid/late April) according to Wane the other day.

Re: Morgan Escare

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:47 am
Bigredwarrior
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 777
Hypothetically, If we ever had a full strength, fully fit squad to choose from, Sam, Mickey and Dom would all be in the starting line up. It's their place to lose and they've earned their place by performing constantly well before they became injured. (Sam has been injured since his return from NZ).
Escare, Powell and Tierney however well they're playing are cover players and are putting great pressure on the others to perform well when they do come back.
If Sam, Mickey and Dom fail to hit great form and quickly then these 3 are chomping at their heels to get back in. It's a great problem for the coaches to have!
Users browsing this forum: Bigredwarrior, exiled Warrior, MadDogg, NickyKiss, Rogues Gallery, Singing Warrior, tedglen, twosevenzero and 247 guests

c}