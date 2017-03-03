DaveO wrote: Well he looked OK tonight. Some good kicks which was his weakness when he was last here so that is one technical aspect that already looks better. And he has a running game with Smith doesn't so that already means teams can't just focus on Williams as the only threat in that regard. He also tackles as hard as Micky Mac. So regardless of what you think of him "technically", he improves our team.

The difference to smith is quite stark.Even on a night with awful conditions our play is infinitely better than the majority of last last year and for me TL is a major player in this.Smith was solid and honest but woeful in terms of flair and TL for his replacement is far far better than Smith's painful attempts at playmaker.