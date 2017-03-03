WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Morgan Escare

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:14 pm
Cherry_Warrior
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 575
The thing about Escare is that he will get better the quicker he learns English. He has been impressive so far and is versatile. If i was the powers that be i would be getting him to pen a 2 year extension right away because Catalans will be back in for him next year.

Re: Morgan Escare

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:15 pm
Geoff
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5007
Had another cracking game tonight, especially in defence, and in shocking conditions that he won't be used to.

Re: Morgan Escare

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:21 pm
Suzy Banyon
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2006 5:47 pm
Posts: 2552
Location: Tamm Tanz Akademie
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Is this a serious comment? We've looked a million times better in attack since Tommy has been playing. Escare is a cover / utility player. Tommy and Sam are much higher up the pecking order and rightly so!!


Leuluai is experienced, but technically awful as a SH.
roger daly wrote:
Oh dear, I believe you would be classed as s[sic] typical Wigan fan

wrencat1873 wrote:
It's the mighty Wigan, they can do whatever they want.

Big lads mate wrote:
you arrogant pot prick

Tricky2309 wrote:
Look prick do one

Willzay wrote:
you cocky pie eating c*nt.

Re: Morgan Escare

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:25 pm
shambawangy
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Oct 11, 2009 1:12 pm
Posts: 1079
Geoff wrote:
Had another cracking game tonight, especially in defence, and in shocking conditions that he won't be used to.


Agreed. Based on performances Sam should be moving into another position accommodate Escare not the other way around

Re: Morgan Escare

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:37 pm
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12175
Suzy Banyon wrote:
The real question is if he replaces the distinctly average Leuluai at SH, rather than Escaré at FB.

Seriously? You do remember what came before him, don't you?
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: Morgan Escare

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:53 pm
Itchy Arsenal
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 924
Location: God's little acre
a fullback who can actually catch and seems relaxed under a high ball. There's a rarity.
A good signing who I must admit has surprised me. ST will have to regain his pre NZ experience form to dislodge him. Great competition and hopefully bodes well

Re: Morgan Escare

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:54 pm
DaveO
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13896
Location: Chester
Suzy Banyon wrote:
Leuluai is experienced, but technically awful as a SH.


Well he looked OK tonight. Some good kicks which was his weakness when he was last here so that is one technical aspect that already looks better. And he has a running game with Smith doesn't so that already means teams can't just focus on Williams as the only threat in that regard. He also tackles as hard as Micky Mac. So regardless of what you think of him "technically", he improves our team.
Last league derby at Central Park 5/9/1999: Wigan 28 St. Helens 20
Last league derby at Knowsley Road 2/4/2010: St. Helens 10 Wigan 18

Re: Morgan Escare

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:02 am
Itchy Arsenal
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 924
Location: God's little acre
DaveO wrote:
Well he looked OK tonight. Some good kicks which was his weakness when he was last here so that is one technical aspect that already looks better. And he has a running game with Smith doesn't so that already means teams can't just focus on Williams as the only threat in that regard. He also tackles as hard as Micky Mac. So regardless of what you think of him "technically", he improves our team.

The difference to smith is quite stark.
Even on a night with awful conditions our play is infinitely better than the majority of last last year and for me TL is a major player in this.
Smith was solid and honest but woeful in terms of flair and TL for his replacement is far far better than Smith's painful attempts at playmaker.

Re: Morgan Escare

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:30 am
DaveO
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13896
Location: Chester
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
Smith was solid and honest but woeful in terms of flair and TL for his replacement is far far better than Smith's painful attempts at playmaker.


I feel sorry for Smith at Saints. KFC has said if they would have had a senior half back they would have beaten Wakey. No pressure there then when he returns. He is not that the sort of player to lead the side around the pitch or pin your hopes on. He has other attributes but I think Saints will need more than Matty and KFC ought to know that.
Last league derby at Central Park 5/9/1999: Wigan 28 St. Helens 20
Last league derby at Knowsley Road 2/4/2010: St. Helens 10 Wigan 18

Re: Morgan Escare

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:36 am
Suzy Banyon
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2006 5:47 pm
Posts: 2552
Location: Tamm Tanz Akademie
DaveO wrote:
Well he looked OK tonight. Some good kicks which was his weakness when he was last here so that is one technical aspect that already looks better. And he has a running game with Smith doesn't so that already means teams can't just focus on Williams as the only threat in that regard. He also tackles as hard as Micky Mac. So regardless of what you think of him "technically", he improves our team.


I think he improves the team overall, but he can't control a game. Some of his choices are bad. Just like in his last stint at SH.
roger daly wrote:
Oh dear, I believe you would be classed as s[sic] typical Wigan fan

wrencat1873 wrote:
It's the mighty Wigan, they can do whatever they want.

Big lads mate wrote:
you arrogant pot prick

Tricky2309 wrote:
Look prick do one

Willzay wrote:
you cocky pie eating c*nt.
c}