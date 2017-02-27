WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Morgan Escare

Mon Feb 27, 2017 10:16 pm
dany1979
The fact that we signed Escare says an awful lot.

To move him to wing (based on current form) would be ludicrous, to move Williams would be even more ludicrous.

Sam Tomkins now has real competition and this is exactly what he needs but we looked a more dangerous attacking threat with Sarginson at FB last season and the same could be argued with Escare now.

Sam will need to really impress should Escare pick up an injury or lose some form but he will need to do better than what he showed last season.

Tue Feb 28, 2017 10:29 am
Escape was signed as cover for ST and has made a good start. However, a fully fit ST is in a different league and will walk straight back into the team. We are blessed this year with more quality in the squad but let's not go overboard in February. I agree Escare deserves his spot but, by the same token, doesn't Willie Isa? A fully fit pack means no Isa and I suspect a fully fit back line may well mean no Escare. It's all good IMO.
At least Escare is deserving of the plaudits he is receiving. If only I could remember who it was that posted he would stop watching if ST got into the team in front of Hampshire.......

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 12:07 pm
Wigan Peer
Agreed...
Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.

Big Steve wrote:
The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.

aboveusonlypie...
If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple.

Tue Feb 28, 2017 3:21 pm
Aboveusonlypie
Spot on
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Wed Mar 01, 2017 3:01 pm
P-J
Sam Tomkins is being paid an absolute fortune. He's going to walk back into the team whether he's deserving or not.

Wed Mar 01, 2017 3:13 pm
Aboveusonlypie
There's a reason he's being paid 'an absolute fortune' mate.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Wed Mar 01, 2017 8:50 pm
Suzy Banyon
The real question is if he replaces the distinctly average Leuluai at SH, rather than Escaré at FB.
roger daly wrote:
Oh dear, I believe you would be classed as s[sic] typical Wigan fan

wrencat1873 wrote:
It's the mighty Wigan, they can do whatever they want.

Big lads mate wrote:
you arrogant pot prick

Tricky2309 wrote:
Look prick do one

Willzay wrote:
you cocky pie eating c*nt.

Wed Mar 01, 2017 8:57 pm
Bigredwarrior
Is this a serious comment? We've looked a million times better in attack since Tommy has been playing. Escare is a cover / utility player. Tommy and Sam are much higher up the pecking order and rightly so!!

Wed Mar 01, 2017 9:00 pm
JWarriors
I sincerely hope this is sarcasm.
