The fact that we signed Escare says an awful lot.
To move him to wing (based on current form) would be ludicrous, to move Williams would be even more ludicrous.
Sam Tomkins now has real competition and this is exactly what he needs but we looked a more dangerous attacking threat with Sarginson at FB last season and the same could be argued with Escare now.
Sam will need to really impress should Escare pick up an injury or lose some form but he will need to do better than what he showed last season.
