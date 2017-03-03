Possibly because of the team we were putting out, in fact I don`t think I would have gone if I hadn`t been a season ticket holder. When we are having to put out over half a team of lads who are used to playing in U19s against an experienced side containing internationals, it is no contest. I would not go down to the park for free to see such a one sided game.

Having said that I think the lads did OK and some look good for the future, but only if they are filtered in no more than 2 at a time. I know Stones had no option with the injury situation but I think that is one of the reasons for a poor crowd plus the Thurs night effect. It would have been better playing it on the Sunday even though it would have been a short turn around. Poss 7000 if it had been Sunday.