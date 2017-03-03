WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - FC

Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:18 pm
I absolutely agree..
Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:19 pm
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Thursday night effect had an impact on the numbers Hull brought over. I would expected to see a minimum of another 500-700 there if it had been a Friday and at least another 1000 had it been a Sunday.

No excuses for Hudds fans not showing



The Hudds fans did show - how many season ticket holders do you think we have ?
Fri Mar 03, 2017 2:36 pm
gaskell had a heart problem during the weekm went for ecg at hospital but came back clear, then had a problem before the game again so best not to be risked, says he will be fine for next week, putting it down to anxiety/stress/panic attack type thing just needs a rest

best to forget about lastnight with 9 players out

more of a concern is the sudden loss of 1000 fans from the previous 2 home games, the fixture change didnt help but i think some would rather stay at home and watch cas v leeds on tv :?
Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:56 pm
Possibly because of the team we were putting out, in fact I don`t think I would have gone if I hadn`t been a season ticket holder. When we are having to put out over half a team of lads who are used to playing in U19s against an experienced side containing internationals, it is no contest. I would not go down to the park for free to see such a one sided game.
Having said that I think the lads did OK and some look good for the future, but only if they are filtered in no more than 2 at a time. I know Stones had no option with the injury situation but I think that is one of the reasons for a poor crowd plus the Thurs night effect. It would have been better playing it on the Sunday even though it would have been a short turn around. Poss 7000 if it had been Sunday.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:22 pm
Giantscorpio wrote:
Possibly because of the team we were putting out, in fact I don`t think I would have gone if I hadn`t been a season ticket holder. When we are having to put out over half a team of lads who are used to playing in U19s against an experienced side containing internationals, it is no contest. I would not go down to the park for free to see such a one sided game.
Having said that I think the lads did OK and some look good for the future, but only if they are filtered in no more than 2 at a time. I know Stones had no option with the injury situation but I think that is one of the reasons for a poor crowd plus the Thurs night effect. It would have been better playing it on the Sunday even though it would have been a short turn around. Poss 7000 if it had been Sunday.

The only reason you would have got anywhere near 7000 on Sunday is if more Hull fans would have turned up.

Sunday's have proved not to attract Hudds fans that's why we now play on Fridays (sometimes).

Plus it would have still been a one sided game.

Mon Mar 06, 2017 12:49 pm
The drop in numbers may partly be down to the special offer for the first two home games.
