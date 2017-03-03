Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Thursday night effect had an impact on the numbers Hull brought over. I would expected to see a minimum of another 500-700 there if it had been a Friday and at least another 1000 had it been a Sunday.
No excuses for Hudds fans not showing
The Hudds fans did show - how many season ticket holders do you think we have ?
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AntonyGiant, Chetnik, colly226, Frankiefartown, GiantMisterE, goodways sore chops, Jo Jumbuck, jools, jumper, NEwildcat, rounding92, TBC and 165 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk
|
c}