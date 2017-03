A really really young back line. Oldest player was ormsby at 24 and the FB making his competitive debut. 2 lads on the bench who have played 3 top flight competitive games between them and a 21 year old hooker.I'm not at all embarrassed by their performance tonight.What I AM embarrassed about is the lack of respect some "supporters" showed them by walking out of the stadium.That WAS really embarrassing.I cannot imagine how those lads must feel looking up and seeing that.Why on Earth would they want to stay and play for Huddersfield.