mikey wood and dickinson to miss, wonder if gaskell will go centre and mcintosh go full back try again!!!!gaskellormsbycudjoewoodmurphybroughbrierleyleemingikahihifohinchclifferapiramellorrobertsbench-wakemancloughsmithmcintoshmikey wood and dickinson to miss, wonder if gaskell will go centre and mcintosh go full back

Probably not mate. Gaskell been doing well at FB and we have our 3 centres Cudoe/Mellor/Wood available. If Stone was going to put Darnell at FB infront of Gaskell he would of done it against Widnes surely?If he plays I think it maybe on the wing. If he doesnt get his chance this week I really dont see him him playing at all this year - especially with Mamo coming back in the next couple of weeks. He deserves his chance more than Ormsby in my opinion.