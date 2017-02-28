brearley84 wrote:
try again!!!!
gaskell
ormsby
cudjoe
wood
murphy
brough
brierley
leeming
ikahihifo
hinchcliffe
rapira
mellor
roberts
bench-
wakeman
clough
smith
mcintosh
mikey wood and dickinson to miss, wonder if gaskell will go centre and mcintosh go full back
gaskell
ormsby
cudjoe
wood
murphy
brough
brierley
leeming
ikahihifo
hinchcliffe
rapira
mellor
roberts
bench-
wakeman
clough
smith
mcintosh
mikey wood and dickinson to miss, wonder if gaskell will go centre and mcintosh go full back
I think it looks like leeming will have to do another big stint with only Hinchcliffe who can sub him. I also think we will go with four forwards on the bench so we can do that-hull are a big side and I don't see how having a rookie FB out on the bench would be a useful substitution.