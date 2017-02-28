brearley84 wrote:



mikey wood and dickinson to miss, wonder if gaskell will go centre and mcintosh go full back try again!!!!gaskellormsbycudjoewoodmurphybroughbrierleyleemingikahihifohinchclifferapiramellorrobertsbench-wakemancloughsmithmcintoshmikey wood and dickinson to miss, wonder if gaskell will go centre and mcintosh go full back

I think it looks like leeming will have to do another big stint with only Hinchcliffe who can sub him. I also think we will go with four forwards on the bench so we can do that-hull are a big side and I don't see how having a rookie FB out on the bench would be a useful substitution.