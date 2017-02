Before the season I predicted 3 wins from our first 4 with the loss coming from Salford. Hopefully my guess will be a good one!

I'm not sure if Hull can reach there heights of last year and after watching them against Catalan I'm hoping they repeat that performance.



If we can stop the offload from there forwards and give our best defensive game of the year so far then we can win.

Connor is a class player and will step up to attempt to destroy us. He's a confident lad. If we can get under his skin it'll make our job easier.



I'll go for a 22-18 win.