Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk FC

 
Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:27 am
jools
Leroy should be available for this one- but Sam wood was brilliant so will stone drop him?
Or possibly move him to the wing?
Who plays instead of jerry? Wood, Darnell or ormsby? Can leeming go up against houghton and do another 80 against a big side like FC or do we spell him this week? With?

We know that Connor is potentially a weak link defensively- and we can certainly wind him up to get the penalty!!!

One thing is for sure we will have to play a lot better than we did on Friday against wakey.

Yet another Thursday I think means our attendance will take a hit- but I'd hope FC will bring plenty so perhaps 6000 again.
Re: FC

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:36 am
brearley84
yes our captain will come straight back in if fit enough, wood played well and we know we can call on him

cudjoe and ormsby went well together last season when they teamed up so woiuld expect this to be the case again, hat trick against wire last season ormsby

hull lost at home last round so will be desperate for a win

we have injuries and we will have to play better than our last two rounds to get the win, mind you we beat them last season at home so its possible!

ikahihifo up against taylor will be a good one in the forwards!

yes hope for another over 6k crowd

how do our first two crowds compare with last seasons against the same oppo anyone?
Re: FC

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 11:00 am
jools
Game against wakey in June last year was a sprinkling over 5000.
Salford was Easter Monday and was around 4900.
So both improvements by over 1000 so good news!
Re: FC

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 11:16 am
Run leroy , run !
Will be a tough test. Hull are big.

Connor will hopefully be the penalty machine he can be , if targeted.

Hope ikahihifo ok to play. With bjb having broken nose and loose teeth , review panel might get involved....
Re: FC

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 11:27 am
Run leroy , run ! wrote:
Will be a tough test. Hull are big.

Connor will hopefully be the penalty machine he can be , if targeted.

Hope ikahihifo ok to play. With bjb having broken nose and loose teeth , review panel might get involved....


Thought it was Smith? Didn't look bad from my seat, but Isuppose I have C+G specs when watching live!!!!

Re: FC

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 12:11 pm
jools
On the wakey board they've said Chester has said shoulder charge straight to the head. No idea what happened as I was too far away (wakey fans even further and Chester a similar position to me) but no doubt it will be on camera so guess we will find out tomorrow. Makes it difficult as we play Thursday and any verdict will be at least Tuesday, if charged will mean another late squad change. We really need our big guys against FC!
Re: FC

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 2:58 pm
bonaire
brearley84 wrote:
yes our captain will come straight back in if fit enough, wood played well and we know we can call on him

cudjoe and ormsby went well together last season when they teamed up so woiuld expect this to be the case again, hat trick against wire last season ormsby

hull lost at home last round so will be desperate for a win

we have injuries and we will have to play better than our last two rounds to get the win, mind you we beat them last season at home so its possible!

ikahihifo up against taylor will be a good one in the forwards!

yes hope for another over 6k crowd

how do our first two crowds compare with last seasons against the same oppo anyone?



Possibility both Watts and Taylor will face bans 1 or 2 matches
Our coach seems to want to find a position for Connor ( dont know why as he is over hyped) so he will probably have a bench position,but i would rather see four forwards on the bench.

Re: FC

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 5:19 pm
GiantDee wrote:
Thought it was Smith? Didn't look bad from my seat, but Isuppose I have C+G specs when watching live!!!!


I would have sworn it was Taii who came in and did the damage

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




c}