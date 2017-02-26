Leroy should be available for this one- but Sam wood was brilliant so will stone drop him?

Or possibly move him to the wing?

Who plays instead of jerry? Wood, Darnell or ormsby? Can leeming go up against houghton and do another 80 against a big side like FC or do we spell him this week? With?



We know that Connor is potentially a weak link defensively- and we can certainly wind him up to get the penalty!!!



One thing is for sure we will have to play a lot better than we did on Friday against wakey.



Yet another Thursday I think means our attendance will take a hit- but I'd hope FC will bring plenty so perhaps 6000 again.