Rick Stone's son, Sam, has been named early to debut in round 1 or the NRL.
19 year old Sam had a great off season with the firstgrade squad and played well in the trial against the Canberra Raiders, won 44-0 by the Knights, and also well in the Auckland 9s, where he scored a try.
http://www.theherald.com.au/story/44929 ... ner/?cs=12
19 year old Sam had a great off season with the firstgrade squad and played well in the trial against the Canberra Raiders, won 44-0 by the Knights, and also well in the Auckland 9s, where he scored a try.
http://www.theherald.com.au/story/44929 ... ner/?cs=12