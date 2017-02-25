Harold Rigby Jnr wrote: It did not look good at first glance but I am yet to see it back. I think he was caught wrong footed . What is without question is thay Fui has had a long and distuingished career at the very top level who has always gone about his business in a strong, but a fair and true spirit.



He is no dirty player.

I am one of Fui's biggest fans and believe he has matured into one of the greats. I also believe he was an excellent signing for Leigh. He made a great contribution and helped put the town and the club back on the map.However his tackle yesterday was a bad one and I believe he should get a few weeks off on the back of it.Harold, I do believe your views of Fui are perhaps based upon what you saw of Fui at Leigh and perhaps his more recent years in the NRL. It is well documented that his disciplinary record earlier in his career was dreadful. Something, to his credit, that he managed to straighten out as he matured.