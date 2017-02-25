WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - fyi fui

fyi fui

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:08 pm
mr. chairman
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5030
Location: lowton
sent off and it was a horrible head high tackle should get max punishment
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Re: fyi fui

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:46 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1433
Location: In't Tap Room
It did not look good at first glance but I am yet to see it back. I think he was caught wrong footed . What is without question is thay Fui has had a long and distuingished career at the very top level who has always gone about his business in a strong, but a fair and true spirit.

He is no dirty player.

Re: fyi fui

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 12:32 am
PlayTheBall
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 10, 2014 2:45 pm
Posts: 165
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
It did not look good at first glance but I am yet to see it back. I think he was caught wrong footed . What is without question is thay Fui has had a long and distuingished career at the very top level who has always gone about his business in a strong, but a fair and true spirit.

He is no dirty player.


I am one of Fui's biggest fans and believe he has matured into one of the greats. I also believe he was an excellent signing for Leigh. He made a great contribution and helped put the town and the club back on the map.

However his tackle yesterday was a bad one and I believe he should get a few weeks off on the back of it.

Harold, I do believe your views of Fui are perhaps based upon what you saw of Fui at Leigh and perhaps his more recent years in the NRL. It is well documented that his disciplinary record earlier in his career was dreadful. Something, to his credit, that he managed to straighten out as he matured.

Re: fyi fui

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 2:10 am
Ste100Centurions
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1350
True HRJ & IMHO he ain't no grub ....

furthermore he will forever be close to the hearts of Leigh fans.

Re: fyi fui

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 2:43 am
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2894
He was frustrated at previously being placed on his behind,by community amateur players.There was also another instance in the game that warranted a red card to a Toronto player but wasn't seen by the ref,which in my eyes was worse than Fui's.

Fui deserved the red.
Image

Re: fyi fui

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:19 am
propforward 2338
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 432
atomic wrote:
He was frustrated at previously being placed on his behind,by community amateur players.There was also another instance in the game that warranted a red card to a Toronto player but wasn't seen by the ref,which in my eyes was worse than Fui's.

Fui deserved the red.

I thought after Siddal took the lead again some of the Toronto hits were 50/50 as players were charging in and arms were not being used in tackles by the second and third man in

Re: fyi fui

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:20 am
propforward 2338
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 432
propforward 2338 wrote:
I thought after Siddal took the lead again some of the Toronto hits were 50/50 as players were charging in and arms were not being used in tackles by the second and third man in

c}