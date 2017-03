Alan wrote:

From my perspective, in my ivory towers of Chorley, I guess invites from the club would have been 'appropriate', if indeed the event had been aimed at the powers that be, in the amateur clubs.



However, even in these ivory towers, I have been made aware, on numerous occasions, about the event in question. This was mainly through emails from the club, but also through adverts on internet sites. (I don't do social media, although look at Leigh Centurions twitter account) Surely, many people at the local amateur clubs, must have been made similarly aware, through the said emails etc?



There is something vastly more important at stake here, than previous history, individual egos, and perceived sleights, in my humble opinion!



P.S. Keith - I'm not having a go at you - just giving my two bobs'worth. I will always listen to/read what you have to say about the amateur and professional games, as I am well aware that you have "been there and done it." Nevertheless, we all have to move forward on this one.