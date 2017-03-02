a good meeting in general very clear i'm not going to get carried away with it but it looks good and good luck with it leigh east were not represented and didn't see or heart any main people from miners although a coach and a couple of players from the junior sides were there . i said what my heart was feeling and that's all i can do as always , if it takes off then it will be special but without community backing it will fail

As I read it,it is an independant venture requiring investment.How much investment is made by Leigh Centurions is a grey area.As all investments along with monthly/yearly contributions remain anonymous. At least it is a way of contributing to the future of the game, is the way I see it.