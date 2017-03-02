WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Score predictions v Pies

Re: Score predictions v Pies

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 2:02 pm
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11177
Location: blackpool tower circus
Bent&Bongser wrote:
Bonsoir, Charles. May Bongser remind you that he, as other Athertonions, natural or adopted, cannot leave the town without crossing water. We tend to use bridges or the like. A lot of people from France walk to Britain through a tunnel. The Northern Irish do get a ferry. Do they come from abroad?

To steer back to the OP on this thread: sadly, Wiggin with clear water (not The Douglas) in between. Bongser would however love to eat these words :thumb:

Good Afternoon Bongser,I have to agree about the Wigan result, hard to say but I can't see a Leigh win, Charlie Jnr doesn't agree with me though,I just hope we can compete and give Wigan a game.Our Family Pub the Crown at Goose Green re- opens tomorrow ,it's now being run by Keith Holden Jnr,I may call in to gloat if we win.

Not being much of a walker ,I wouldn't like to try it through the Tunnel,same as the Isle of Man or Isle of Wight both overseas for me , again try walking there .Tomorrow I'm going for a score of Wigan 28 v Leigh 16,I hope.

Re: Score predictions v Pies

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 2:20 pm
glow
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm
Posts: 7287
1. Mitch Brown
19. Ryan Hampshire
3. Ben Crookes
4. Willie Tonga
5. Matt Dawson
20. Ben Reynolds
7. Josh Drinkwater

8. Gareth Hock
9. Micky Higham
10. Dayne Weston

22. James Green
17. Atalea Vea
13. Harrison Hansen

14. Eloi Pelissier
15. Danny Tickle
23. Sam Hopkins
24. Jamie Acton

Just missing out.
29. Lachlan Burr
30. Curtis Naughton

Wigan 20 Leigh 28
Leigh MOM Mr G Hock.

Attendance with 5 minutes to go 6245
get leigh outta wigan

Re: Score predictions v Pies

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 2:33 pm
maurice
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15841
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Mitch Brown
Curt Naughton
Ben Crookes
Willie Tonga
Matt Dawson
Ben Reynolds
Josh Drinkwater
Gareth Hock
Micky Higham
Danny Tickle
Lachlan Burr
Atalea Vea
Harrison Hansen

Eloi Pelissier
James Green
Sam Hopkins
Jamie Acton

Re: Score predictions v Pies

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 3:02 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2935
mr. chairman wrote:
interesting and i hope that's the case but i have no info of that happening from anyone involved in the amatuer game maybe leigh can put some info clarifying this as it would help people trying to understand how it will work


As I read it,it is an independant venture requiring investment.How much investment is made by Leigh Centurions is a grey area.As all investments along with monthly/yearly contributions remain anonymous. At least it is a way of contributing to the future of the game, is the way I see it.
Image

Re: Score predictions v Pies

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:17 pm
mr. chairman
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5086
Location: lowton
atomic wrote:
As I read it,it is an independant venture requiring investment.How much investment is made by Leigh Centurions is a grey area.As all investments along with monthly/yearly contributions remain anonymous. At least it is a way of contributing to the future of the game, is the way I see it.


a good meeting in general very clear i'm not going to get carried away with it but it looks good and good luck with it leigh east were not represented and didn't see or heart any main people from miners although a coach and a couple of players from the junior sides were there . i said what my heart was feeling and that's all i can do as always , if it takes off then it will be special but without community backing it will fail
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Re: Score predictions v Pies

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:31 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2935
mr. chairman wrote:
a good meeting in general very clear i'm not going to get carried away with it but it looks good and good luck with it leigh east were not represented and didn't see or heart any main people from miners although a coach and a couple of players from the junior sides were there . i said what my heart was feeling and that's all i can do as always , if it takes off then it will be special but without community backing it will fail


Thats annoying to not see community club representation,obviously whatever is in place works.

Good start..
Image

Re: Score predictions v Pies

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:37 pm
mr. chairman
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5086
Location: lowton
atomic wrote:
Thats annoying to not see community club representation,obviously whatever is in place works.

Good start..
but were they invited
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Re: Score predictions v Pies

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:49 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2935
mr. chairman wrote:
but were they invited


It was a free for all..Was it not? Any sniff of investment should be followed up,should it not? Or are the community clubs rich enough to survive on other reasons not to attend?
Image

Re: Score predictions v Pies

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:25 am
mr. chairman
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5086
Location: lowton
atomic wrote:
It was a free for all..Was it not? Any sniff of investment should be followed up,should it not? Or are the community clubs rich enough to survive on other reasons not to attend?

the meeting was not a sell out far from it i would estimate around 20 - 30 not including the top table i rang a east member to see if anyone was going they didn't know anything about it . just because you put it on the website many people don't read the website . if your going to do it invite the people who will be at the forefront of the idea . the last time something like this was done it was invite only and it was rammed . more about the meeting later .
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Re: Score predictions v Pies

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:52 pm
TV BOY
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 01, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 7588
Location: Bramhall
mr. chairman wrote:
the meeting was not a sell out far from it i would estimate around 20 - 30 not including the top table i rang a east member to see if anyone was going they didn't know anything about it . just because you put it on the website many people don't read the website . if your going to do it invite the people who will be at the forefront of the idea . the last time something like this was done it was invite only and it was rammed . more about the meeting later .


Keith I find it hard to believe that no one at either club knew nothing about it. It has been all over social media and I personally have had three emails about items the leaflets inside the programs. Surely there is someone at each club that has some sort of contact and I find it unbelievable that the subject has never even been murmured.
" Time is but a flowing stream".
Pedro. Higherfold Cockey Pond. 1973.

You can shout for silence, but boots worn all day will always hum.
c}