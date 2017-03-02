|
Everyone know that there is a 'Open Invite' to the Tommy Sale Youth Academy meeting at LSV tomorrow night at 7 p.m ?
I am unable to attend as a) I am working in Mcr & b) I have a 5 year old I like to say "goodnight" to.
I am pretty certain that 'We' will be able to contribute 'financially or otherwise' to the new T.S Academy set up (as Bulls fans can & do), therefore I shall be contacting & asking how.
If it is a case like LISA where I can contribute a monthly or annual sum then I am most definitely 'in' !
In Leigh as we all know, we have 2 of the most successful & high profile Amateur RL Clubs of recent times & I feel that it is high time that we fostered the 'Very Best' of relationships with both to a) aid our local elite amateur RL Clubs & b) that it should bare fruit for LCRLFC in the future. If this also means financially helping both Clubs then LCRLFC should do it.
This may appear a very simplistic view but I don't pretend to have the inside knowledge of relationships that others posess.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 12:15 am
Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:13 am
The partner clubs in the initiative are LMR Leigh East Golborne Westhaughton and Culcheth, I understand? What we must do is get all the schools playing competitive RL from an early age, touch initially, and provide quality coaching/support especially to the high schools. We must make RL the fun sport to be involved with and utilise touch to expand its confines across all abilities and gender.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:16 am
maurice wrote:
The partner clubs in the initiative are LMR Leigh East Golborne Westhaughton and Culcheth, I understand? What we must do is get all the schools playing competitive RL from an early age, touch initially, and provide quality coaching/support especially to the high schools. We must make RL the fun sport to be involved with and utilise touch to expand its confines across all abilities and gender.
tapologies mo i had not heard nor read that partner clubs had been selected. when was it released
Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:44 am
mr. chairman wrote:
tapologies mo i had not heard nor read that partner clubs had been selected. when was it released
That's why I put I understand, based upon Westhoughton and Golborne have so far been guests on match day, East walked the club out at Cas and miners have a game soon, plus all are under links on the website?
Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:56 am
maurice wrote:
That's why I put I understand, based upon Westhoughton and Golborne have so far been guests on match day, East walked the club out at Cas and miners have a game soon, plus all are under links on the website?
interesting and i hope that's the case but i have no info of that happening from anyone involved in the amatuer game maybe leigh can put some info clarifying this as it would help people trying to understand how it will work
Thu Mar 02, 2017 12:19 pm
get to legends tonight at 7pm its when its all being explained
Thu Mar 02, 2017 12:29 pm
maurice wrote:
get to legends tonight at 7pm its when its all being explained
done will be there
Thu Mar 02, 2017 12:32 pm
