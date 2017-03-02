Everyone know that there is a 'Open Invite' to the Tommy Sale Youth Academy meeting at LSV tomorrow night at 7 p.m ?



I am unable to attend as a) I am working in Mcr & b) I have a 5 year old I like to say "goodnight" to.

I am pretty certain that 'We' will be able to contribute 'financially or otherwise' to the new T.S Academy set up (as Bulls fans can & do), therefore I shall be contacting & asking how.



If it is a case like LISA where I can contribute a monthly or annual sum then I am most definitely 'in' !



In Leigh as we all know, we have 2 of the most successful & high profile Amateur RL Clubs of recent times & I feel that it is high time that we fostered the 'Very Best' of relationships with both to a) aid our local elite amateur RL Clubs & b) that it should bare fruit for LCRLFC in the future. If this also means financially helping both Clubs then LCRLFC should do it.



This may appear a very simplistic view but I don't pretend to have the inside knowledge of relationships that others posess.