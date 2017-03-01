WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Score predictions v Pies

Re: Score predictions v Pies

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 7:46 pm
mr. chairman
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5061
Location: lowton
maurice wrote:
He has 5 in his 17 despite having the best kids coming through for 20 years
i may be wrong but i count 11
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 8:10 pm
maurice
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15830
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
mr. chairman wrote:
i may be wrong but i count 11


Overseas I meant Keith

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 8:12 pm
mr. chairman
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5061
Location: lowton
WIGAN WARRIORS
GELLING
BURGESS. academy
WILLIAMS academy
LEULUAI
NUUAUSALA
FLOWER
J TOMKINSacademy
FARRELLacademy

O'LOUGHLIN
CLUBB
POWELL zacademy
TAUTAI
SUTTON academy
ISA
TIERNEY
ESCARE
BRETHERTON @
FORSYTHacWIGAN WARRIORS
GELLING
BURGESS @
WILLIAMS @
LEULUAI
NUUAUSALA
FLOWER
J TOMKINS @
FARRELL @
oloughlin @
CLUBB
POWELL
TAUTAI
SUTTON @
ISA
TIERNEY @
ESCARE
BRETHERTON @
FORSYTH@
MARSHALL@
LEIGH CENTURIONS
NAUGHTON
BROWN
CROOKS
TONGA
DAWSON
DRINKWATER
HOCK
HIGHAM
WESTON
HANSEN
PELISSIER
TICKLE
VEA
HAMPSHIRE
REYNOLDS
GREEN
HOPKINS
ACTON
BURR
- See more at: http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... .dpufademy
MARSHALL academy
LEIGH CENTURIONS
NAUGHTON
BROWN
CROOKS
TONGA
DAWSON
DRINKWATER
HOCK
HIGHAM
WESTON
HANSEN
PELISSIER
TICKLE
VEA
HAMPSHIRE
REYNOLDS
GREEN
HOPKINS
ACTON
BURR
- See more at: http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... cEMbG.dpuf
Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 8:30 pm
mr. chairman
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5061
Location: lowton
maurice wrote:
Overseas I meant Keith
then why say despite having the best kids coming through for the last 20 years i think you meant academy players as wigan don't take kids from the southern hemisphere in there academy
Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 8:33 pm
mr. chairman
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5061
Location: lowton
leigh have 9 players from overseas
Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 9:06 pm
maurice
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15830
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
You counting French as overseas? We have 6 players in that squad and Wiggin 5, now I am a huge supporter of Wigans conveyor belt and how they provide so many SL players, but they have one less overseas on show than us despite the huge financial difference through the respective tills for many years

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 9:08 pm
maurice
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15830
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
mr. chairman wrote:
wane will have one overpaid australian or new zealand et leigh will have a few


This was the correction

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 9:22 pm
mr. chairman
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5061
Location: lowton
maurice wrote:
You counting French as overseas? We have 6 players in that squad and Wiggin 5, now I am a huge supporter of Wigans conveyor belt and how they provide so many SL players, but they have one less overseas on show than us despite the huge financial difference through the respective tills for many years
well last time i went to france i'm sure i was on a boat mo . wigans overseas players are of high quality as are leigh's of a sort mo if wigan want a overseas player they get them as the money they save through the youth system must be huge they don't count the pennies first and for the reparative they have been in sl longer than us . so what not there fault tell me the last time leigh had players that came through the system 1991 maybe when it was rammed with leythers and won a championship come on mo look at the company accounts at wigan and then look at leigh's the differense is there to see
c}