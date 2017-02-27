WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Score predictions v Pies

Re: Score predictions v Pies

Mon Feb 27, 2017 11:07 am
mr. chairman
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5041
Location: lowton
atomic wrote:
Well possibly if Leigh had spent over a decade in SL instead of out of it,we would have a worthy youth system..You can only work with what you have..


atomic that is a totally different argument . shall we blame abram for that or our owner or charlie it's irrelevant as we are talking about wigan a giving respect were it's due
Mon Feb 27, 2017 11:22 am
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2896
mr. chairman wrote:
atomic that is a totally different argument . shall we blame abram for that or our owner or charlie it's irrelevant as we are talking about wigan a giving respect were it's due


I'm not disputing what SW has done.I'm merely pointing out if Wigan had spent over a decade in the Championship,we wouldn't be having this conversation.
Mon Feb 27, 2017 11:23 am
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20694
Location: WIGAN
It'll be a close game in my opinion. We're not flying in attack and you guys will be fired up to the hilt for it.

I'd go Wigan by 6

Mon Feb 27, 2017 11:33 am
mr. chairman
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5041
Location: lowton
atomic wrote:
I'm not disputing what SW has done.I'm merely pointing out if Wigan had spent over a decade in the Championship,we wouldn't be having this conversation.


ifs and buts and we are having this conversation , leigh have had chances to build a quality system like wigans but in my opinion didn't invest enough time or money maybe because they didn't need to it's what you do with the system when you have it i follow wigans academy a lot and see how they develop the kids from a young age to 1st team level that pathway is led by sean wane and the tommy sale one should be led by neil jukes maybe that as a starting point is were we should be
Mon Feb 27, 2017 12:24 pm
GUBRATS
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 967
Utmost respect for the Wigan player production line from Dean Bell who set it up to all those included since including Mr Wane , doesn't alter my opinion of him as a person

Can we emulate it ? , not sure , we can but try , but it does need separate funding from the club to succeed , and most likely us to remain both in SL and competitive in it , a difficult challenge
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Mon Feb 27, 2017 1:11 pm
mr. chairman
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5041
Location: lowton
GUBRATS wrote:
Utmost respect for the Wigan player production line from Dean Bell who set it up to all those included since including Mr Wane , doesn't alter my opinion of him as a person

Can we emulate it ? , not sure , we can but try , but it does need separate funding from the club to succeed , and most likely us to remain both in SL and competitive in it , a difficult challenge



steve i sat side by side to dean bell in the service area set up i know how it works it needs sustained funding over many years and a group of dedicated people with high knowledge of the system just as dean had and sean as neil needs to have a similar group . you know how it works you were involved many years ago
Mon Feb 27, 2017 3:39 pm
mr. chairman
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5041
Location: lowton
i hear that gildart is out v leigh marshall might get a spot , i think this lad is classist loads of pace
Tue Feb 28, 2017 10:03 am
Harold Rigby Jnr
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1434
Location: In't Tap Room
If we can go to Wigan on Friday night and compete with them, I will be happy.

Tue Feb 28, 2017 12:26 pm
reffy
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 28, 2009 11:17 am
Posts: 3767
Location: Cheshire, it's Lancashire really
It is good that we can be positive about going to Wigan, something that hasn't happened for a long time.

Tue Feb 28, 2017 12:38 pm
kirkhall
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm
Posts: 1238
Location: Near Leyth
On Friday night there will be 13 players against 13 (on the pitch) and it looks like the conditions are more likely to determine the outcome rather than ability? It will probably come down to who wants it the most and, on the Swamp (aka JJB stadium) which team have the braver most enthusiastic players? I'll be there in mi wellies and survival kit :lol:
