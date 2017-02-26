|
frank1
Strong-running second rower
|
Stop the negativity.
The Pies do ballet and watch and watch our videos. They beat Widnes by 2 points and that will have taken a lot out of them.
Can't remember last time they beat us. See you there.
|
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:48 pm
|
|
charlie caroli wrote:
Mo , Waney has the same dislike for Leythers as Leythers do of him, he's from the same Wigan area as Gaz Hock,it's harmless banter , believe me, I take enough stick every week from Wiganers but most of them are great people.Waney will be busting a gut to beat Leigh on Friday , but Jukesy will know this being a Rose Bridger, it will be a blood and guts affair, I can't wait, no prisoners.
No , he's a to55er, give him a couple of beers and his true non diplomatic self comes to the fore
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:02 pm
|
|
GUBRATS wrote:
No , he's a nice person , give him a couple of beers and his true non diplomatic self comes to the fore
Steve , you have told me of the experience you had with Waney,as I said he is a proud Wiganer , like yourself and me are proud Leythers,I've heard loads of anti Wigan comments from Leythers , but nowhere near as many anti Leigh comments from Wiganers,I do know Waney hates losing ,but many think the same way, the time I spoke with him at the Gym , he called me a Leyth To@@er
and I called him a Pieatin Clown,but he loves the Banter, his nickname at school was the Cardboard Tank, my brother in law was in his class,as I say I like him , I've never seen him drunk, but I know he loves to be successful, nowt wrong Wi that.Having g said all this I will be at the DW on Friday baying for Wigan and Waneys downfall.Cmon you Leythers.
|
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:19 pm
|
|
I concur. Wane is a to55er. Just ask Hansen and Hock. The sooner Derek can get the likes of Manfredi to come back home the better for them.
|
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:32 pm
|
THECherry&Whites wrote:
I concur. Wane is a to55er. Just ask Hansen and Hock. The sooner Derek can get the likes of Manfredi to come back home the better for them.
his record speaks for itself , i never liked him but he s saved wigan millions through the youth system 10 put of the team that played cronulla came through the academy he will say to you all BEAT THATand you know you can't so how much we hate him and wigan , give the man some respect
|
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.
In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.
Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.
It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:51 pm
|
|
mr. chairman wrote:
his record speaks for itself , i never liked him but he s saved wigan millions through the youth system 10 put of the team that played cronulla came through the academy he will say to you all BEAT THATand you know you can't so how much we hate him and wigan , give the man some respect
Wiggin are the role model for Junior production, Wane should be very proud of what he has done
|
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:58 pm
|
maurice wrote:
Wiggin are the role model for Junior production, Wane should be very proud of what he has done
exactly mo , we can all hate and we do as leythers but respect should be given when due
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 11:17 pm
|
|
mr. chairman wrote:
his record speaks for itself , i never liked him but he s saved wigan millions through the youth system 10 put of the team that played cronulla came through the academy he will say to you all BEAT THATand you know you can't so how much we hate him and wigan , give the man some respect
Keith I agree with you 100%,I always respect your opinions and views, you know BOTH the Professional and Amateur game inside out,as you say Waneys record speaks for itself ,Wigan's Youth policy is to be envied by all Clubs, I do know Waney wants Leigh to do well in SL though not at Wigan's expense,good rivalry is healthy,I've Alan said in Sport I don't Hate anybody,that's a much to strong word to use
As far as Dom Manfredi coming to Leigh,that's a good one, it won't happen,some folk are dreaming here,for me Wigan have the best 2 wingers in SL in Manfredi and Burgess,I rate Gelling and Gildart is not far behind him.
Having said all this I really want Leigh to put them to the sword on Friday.I know when you give your opinion Keith, it is not personal , but on a sporting level,which is why I listen .By the way I hope you are well?Regards,Ian.
|
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 11:22 pm
|
|
maurice wrote:
Wiggin are the role model for Junior production, Wane should be very proud of what he has done
Mo, I know you are a proud Leyther and want nothing more than a successful Leigh team , as we all do on this Forum,but again I know you will credit where it's due,Waney is always ready to give youth a chance, and Wigan are to be envied with their Youth Scheme,which is why I think the Forthcoming Tommy Sale idea is a great idea, there is no reason we shouldn't attract youngsters to the LSV if we can offer them a chance to progress with Leigh Centurions.
|