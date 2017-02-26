mr. chairman wrote: his record speaks for itself , i never liked him but he s saved wigan millions through the youth system 10 put of the team that played cronulla came through the academy he will say to you all BEAT THATand you know you can't so how much we hate him and wigan , give the man some respect

Keith I agree with you 100%,I always respect your opinions and views, you know BOTH the Professional and Amateur game inside out,as you say Waneys record speaks for itself ,Wigan's Youth policy is to be envied by all Clubs, I do know Waney wants Leigh to do well in SL though not at Wigan's expense,good rivalry is healthy,I've Alan said in Sport I don't Hate anybody,that's a much to strong word to useAs far as Dom Manfredi coming to Leigh,that's a good one, it won't happen,some folk are dreaming here,for me Wigan have the best 2 wingers in SL in Manfredi and Burgess,I rate Gelling and Gildart is not far behind him.Having said all this I really want Leigh to put them to the sword on Friday.I know when you give your opinion Keith, it is not personal , but on a sporting level,which is why I listen .By the way I hope you are well?Regards,Ian.