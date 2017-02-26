|
zakooo
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu Sep 15, 2005 7:20 am
Posts: 280
|
Be afraid,be very very afraid.
|
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:18 am
|
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9175
Location: Deep in Leytherland
|
Wigan are different class to this season's Leeds & Saints. The only realistic outcome is a convincing win for Wigan, I'm afraid. All I ask for is further improvement, along the lines of our last two games.
|
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:00 am
|
Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 435
|
cant see wigan missing chances like saints did,and they will be all out to give us a drubbing after the pre-season game result
|
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:56 am
|
hatty
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2559
Location: wigan...where else!!
|
frank1 wrote:
Hatty luv we only expect realistic predictions on this thread.
Ok, Wigan by 26. I was being kind. Let's hope for a cracking game, for all the banter that goes on I am actually glad that Leigh are back in SL and look forward not only to Friday, but to many more games against the local foes.
"Nurse.....Hatty is out of bed again"
|
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:03 am
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11151
Location: blackpool tower circus
|
I'm not going to predict a score,I think Wigan are the BEST team in SL no doubt, it's gonna be a real test of how far we have come since last season, Shaun Wane ,like him or lump him is a very very good Coach, also a very proud Wiganer,I call him Urko but I like the guy.
Wigan will come out guns blazing you can count on that, Williams and Leuluai pulling the strings, it will be the strongest Wigan side they have,all I will say is I'm hopeful nothing else,Saints had no real half backs for me last week , Wigan have 2 of the best in the business,we will have a great following and I hope the lads do us proud.The score?Charlie doesn't know.
|
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 2:59 pm
|
Joined: Thu Nov 04, 2004 6:46 pm
Posts: 167
|
Leigh will have to watch out for Williams' clever kicks, especially towards Burgess' wing. A very good player is Williams.
Our pack will need to get on top and hopefully put him and Leuluai more on the defensive. Here's to the dreamers.
Wigan 22 Leythers 24.
|
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 3:12 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11151
Location: blackpool tower circus
|
ItchyandScratchy wrote:
Leigh will have to watch out for Williams' clever kicks, especially towards Burgess' wing. A very good player is Williams.
Our pack will need to get on top and hopefully put him and Leuluai more on the defensive. Here's to the dreamers.
Wigan 22 Leythers 24.
The Dreamers?We may need Freddie as well.
|
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 3:15 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 958
|
Any game can be won , simple , go out and win it
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 3:42 pm
|
Joined:
Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pmPosts:
5031Location:
lowton
|
frank1 wrote:
Well we all know we are missing a lot of our first choice players so I'll go for us but only by 20.
sorry frank i don't understand missing first choice players???? this is the team that ran leeds close and beat st. helens so i would say they are first choice . jukes's won't drop any of the team that beat saints
|
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.
In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.
Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.
It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 3:45 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11151
Location: blackpool tower circus
|
mr. chairman wrote:
sorry frank i don't understand missing first choice players???? this is the team that ran leeds close and beat st. helens so i would say they are first choice . jukes's won't drop any of the team that beat saints
Keith , Franks carer is probably busy and Frank has got hold of the Laptop.
|