WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Score predictions v Pies

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Score predictions v Pies

 
Post a reply

Re: Score predictions v Pies

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 3:44 am
zakooo Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 15, 2005 7:20 am
Posts: 280
Be afraid,be very very afraid.

Re: Score predictions v Pies

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:18 am
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9175
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Wigan are different class to this season's Leeds & Saints. The only realistic outcome is a convincing win for Wigan, I'm afraid. All I ask for is further improvement, along the lines of our last two games.

Re: Score predictions v Pies

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:00 am
propforward 2338 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 435
cant see wigan missing chances like saints did,and they will be all out to give us a drubbing after the pre-season game result

Re: Score predictions v Pies

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:56 am
hatty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2559
Location: wigan...where else!!
frank1 wrote:
Hatty luv we only expect realistic predictions on this thread. :)

Ok, Wigan by 26. I was being kind. Let's hope for a cracking game, for all the banter that goes on I am actually glad that Leigh are back in SL and look forward not only to Friday, but to many more games against the local foes.
"Nurse.....Hatty is out of bed again"
:D
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there

Re: Score predictions v Pies

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:03 am
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11151
Location: blackpool tower circus
I'm not going to predict a score,I think Wigan are the BEST team in SL no doubt, it's gonna be a real test of how far we have come since last season, Shaun Wane ,like him or lump him is a very very good Coach, also a very proud Wiganer,I call him Urko but I like the guy.

Wigan will come out guns blazing you can count on that, Williams and Leuluai pulling the strings, it will be the strongest Wigan side they have,all I will say is I'm hopeful nothing else,Saints had no real half backs for me last week , Wigan have 2 of the best in the business,we will have a great following and I hope the lads do us proud.The score?Charlie doesn't know. :wink:

Re: Score predictions v Pies

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 2:59 pm
ItchyandScratchy Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Nov 04, 2004 6:46 pm
Posts: 167
Leigh will have to watch out for Williams' clever kicks, especially towards Burgess' wing. A very good player is Williams.
Our pack will need to get on top and hopefully put him and Leuluai more on the defensive. Here's to the dreamers.
Wigan 22 Leythers 24.

Re: Score predictions v Pies

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 3:12 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11151
Location: blackpool tower circus
ItchyandScratchy wrote:
Leigh will have to watch out for Williams' clever kicks, especially towards Burgess' wing. A very good player is Williams.
Our pack will need to get on top and hopefully put him and Leuluai more on the defensive. Here's to the dreamers.
Wigan 22 Leythers 24.

The Dreamers?We may need Freddie as well. :wink:

Re: Score predictions v Pies

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 3:15 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 958
Any game can be won , simple , go out and win it
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Score predictions v Pies

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 3:42 pm
mr. chairman User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5031
Location: lowton
frank1 wrote:
Well we all know we are missing a lot of our first choice players so I'll go for us but only by 20.



sorry frank i don't understand missing first choice players???? this is the team that ran leeds close and beat st. helens so i would say they are first choice . jukes's won't drop any of the team that beat saints
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Re: Score predictions v Pies

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 3:45 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11151
Location: blackpool tower circus
mr. chairman wrote:
sorry frank i don't understand missing first choice players???? this is the team that ran leeds close and beat st. helens so i would say they are first choice . jukes's won't drop any of the team that beat saints

Keith , Franks carer is probably busy and Frank has got hold of the Laptop. :wink:
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brummy Leyther, glow, gunners guns13, hatty, HiltonParkBallBoy, ItchyandScratchy, mish, princeofwales, propforward 2338, Trust Me and 210 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,526,8831,79175,7874,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
22-6
TOULOUSE  
...Half time
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
6-12
LONDON  
...Half time
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
6-8
HALIFAX  
...Half time
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
6-26
BATLEY  
...Half time
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
30-0
OLDHAM  
...Half time
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
7-6
FEATHERSTONE  
...Half time
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  














c}