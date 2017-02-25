WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Score predictions v Pies

Score predictions v Pies

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 7:31 pm
frank1


Joined: Mon Feb 08, 2016 2:45 pm
Posts: 399
Well we all know we are missing a lot of our first choice players so I'll go for us but only by 20.

Re: Score predictions v Pies

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:07 pm
atomic



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2893
They did well to come back against Widnes.Don't think they'll get the same luxury with the backs v us..

Leigh by 10


Re: Score predictions v Pies

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:40 pm
hatty



Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2558
Location: wigan...where else!!
Wigan by 18


Re: Score predictions v Pies

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:02 pm
Budgiezilla



Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5688
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Pies by 24


Re: Score predictions v Pies

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:03 pm
21-12



Joined: Tue Oct 14, 2003 6:07 pm
Posts: 5727
Location: Home of the 20 TIMES champions
Wigan by 24

We only trained once all week in the lead up to the Widnes game. This week we have a full week to prepare, Bateman is back and everyone else is fit bar the long term injuries.


Re: Score predictions v Pies

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:25 pm
atomic



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2893
21-12 wrote:
Wigan by 24

We only trained once all week in the lead up to the Widnes game. This week we have a full week to prepare, Bateman is back and everyone else is fit bar the long term injuries.


Why was that then?


Re: Score predictions v Pies

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:29 pm
frank1


Joined: Mon Feb 08, 2016 2:45 pm
Posts: 399
hatty wrote:
Wigan by 18


Hatty luv we only expect realistic predictions on this thread. :)

Re: Score predictions v Pies

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:31 pm
GUBRATS



Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 956
21-12 wrote:
Wigan by 24

We only trained once all week in the lead up to the Widnes game. This week we have a full week to prepare, Bateman is back and everyone else is fit bar the long term injuries.


So you knew you were going to cancel last weekend ?


Re: Score predictions v Pies

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 12:37 am
THECherry&Whites



Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2335
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
Wigan by 20 is a realistic result for us. I'd be ok with that if the performance was there by the boys.


c}