For me it doesnt matter how many referees the RFL put out in a game when the qulaity of them is becoming poorer as the game moves on.



Whilst the Referee in Chief is Steve Ganson and the referee's are not being held accountable for the poop performances then nothing will improve and the game will suffer as a whole because of it.



Whilst we need referee's in the matches to actually have game they have to realise they are not the be all and end all of the game.



Since they have become professional their levels of performance & in particular consistency should have improved but unfortunately this has not been the case and for me some see themselves as stars of the game. The days of being more forgiving of the part time officials is long gone and rightly so and as professionals they should be monitored and held accountable much like everyone else involved in the game. Looking back only a short while the likes of Russell Smith & Karl Kirkpatrick for me even though neither were faultless were better than the dross now.



Unless the RFL have a serious look at the current set up/ show headed up by Ganson then nothing will improve, even the likes of Cummins on Sky is constantly defending his Referee brethren even when it is clear they have made all mighty feck ups.



All we ask for as fans is consistency and accountability, but currently there is s0d all of it not only game by game but even in a single game by the same officials. Until they are accountable then nothing will change as its a closed private club and that needs to change.