Match Officials: http://www.rugby-league.com/the_rfl/rul ... _officials
Looks like the name touch judge sums up their role on the pitch, with the exception of unseen foul play.
Interestingly, the ref has the power to send off a touch judge.
A Touch Judge is at all times under the control of the Referee and may be dismissed and replaced if, in the opinion of the Referee,
he can no longer be considered to be neutral.
