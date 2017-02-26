WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is it now time for two referees?

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Is it now time for two referees?

 
Post a reply

Re: Is it now time for two referees?

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 4:33 pm
ccs Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2436
Match Officials: http://www.rugby-league.com/the_rfl/rul ... _officials

Looks like the name touch judge sums up their role on the pitch, with the exception of unseen foul play.

Interestingly, the ref has the power to send off a touch judge. :D

A Touch Judge is at all times under the control of the Referee and may be dismissed and replaced if, in the opinion of the Referee,
he can no longer be considered to be neutral.
:lol:

Re: Is it now time for two referees?

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 4:51 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3523
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Can the match commisioner remove the referee for same as they are in fact responsible for the whole game are they not?
Or if not bias just failures to referre the game correctly within the laws or failure to apply the laws if it's blatently obvious.

there were times in days gone by were I just wanted to pull the lads from the pitch and tell the ref we weren't going to play a different sport to the one he was officiating under.
the referees in our game are simply not good enough and having Ganson at the helm is not helping matters. he wasn't the worst referee by any stretch and I think on occasion he was top notch but far too often he wasn't. He was also the most arrogant seemed to be on a power trip too often and some awful awful decision making. the Con mika 'leading with the head' tackle and the Bradford/leeds penalty that wasn't leading to an offside try match are two of the many that spring to mind.

Re: Is it now time for two referees?

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 5:19 pm
ccs Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2436
I'm sure Barry Lilley was itching to send off the ref on Thursday.

Question is: who sends off the match commissioner?

Re: Is it now time for two referees?

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:14 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10035
how many superleague refs are on the RFL books?

one way of having two refs would be clubs fixture planning! take this weekend just gone, all but our game were on friday night, if clubs and coaches want 2 refs then clubs need to give a little and schedule fixtures differently

1 game thursday-sky
1 game friday-sky
1 (2 if catalan at home) game sat evening, (thursdays' ref to get catalan game)

those 3 refs back up sundays' refs and alternate every week

3 games on sunday

surely refs can back up quicker than players and earn their full time role!

Re: Is it now time for two referees?

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:49 pm
Erik the not red Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 578
Forget touch judges.

A touch judge may well be wired up to the ref but any comment he makes is further information overload on an already hard pressed brain. Plus if the ref is as arrogant as some are then he may just decide to ignore them. A second ref, as I said before, reduces the workload and stress and what's more he has the power to halt play and call the infringement himself, irrespective of whether the other ref has missed or chosen to ignore the offence.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, Airlie1984, airliebird,runninglate!, Brid B&W, davey37, Erik the not red, Keith_Lard, Marcus's Bicycle, Paddyfc, Psyrax64, shauney, Sheldon, Staffs FC, x teacher and 166 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,527,2242,32175,7874,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
29-22
TOULOUSE  
...Full time
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
6-20
LONDON  
...Full time
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
6-20
HALIFAX  
...Full time
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
10-54
BATLEY  
...Full time
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
48-0
OLDHAM  
...Full time
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
13-30
FEATHERSTONE  
...Full time
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  














c}