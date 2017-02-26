Can the match commisioner remove the referee for same as they are in fact responsible for the whole game are they not?

Or if not bias just failures to referre the game correctly within the laws or failure to apply the laws if it's blatently obvious.



there were times in days gone by were I just wanted to pull the lads from the pitch and tell the ref we weren't going to play a different sport to the one he was officiating under.

the referees in our game are simply not good enough and having Ganson at the helm is not helping matters. he wasn't the worst referee by any stretch and I think on occasion he was top notch but far too often he wasn't. He was also the most arrogant seemed to be on a power trip too often and some awful awful decision making. the Con mika 'leading with the head' tackle and the Bradford/leeds penalty that wasn't leading to an offside try match are two of the many that spring to mind.