WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is it now time for two referees?

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Is it now time for two referees?

 
Post a reply

Is it now time for two referees?

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 6:57 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1325
Opinions
Mine is yes.Has to be seriously considered for next season.
Maybe trialed at Magic Weekend where the officials are together for the weekend.

Re: Is it now time for two referees?

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 7:05 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4416
yes imo, the rucks are getting a joke, some teams get away with murder others get pinged straight away, so much mucking about, maybe if a second ref was around it might clear it up, it cert needs it
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Re: Is it now time for two referees?

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 7:26 pm
B0NES User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 15, 2005 11:12 pm
Posts: 10743
Location: Hull
Long overdue , But there isn't enough "quality " officials around .
As I tread the Boulevard floor
Will I see you once more, Because you've coloured my mind .

Re: Is it now time for two referees?

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 7:27 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25286
Once decent one would be enough

Re: Is it now time for two referees?

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 7:44 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5712
The Child/Hicks combination's a sure-fire winner. What could possibly go wrong with that pair on the job?
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Is it now time for two referees?

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:52 pm
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1536
B0NES wrote:
Long overdue , But there isn't enough "quality " officials around .

Exactly why the 2 ref system would work, 2 average refs would make 1 decent one

Re: Is it now time for two referees?

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:04 am
Armavinit User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 576
B0NES wrote:
Long overdue , But there isn't enough "quality " officials around .

This^^^^ The Rugby League have always struggled to bring quality refs to the top table. To be fair it's always been a thankless task but refs who can do the job without their ego getting in the way have been few and far between.

Re: Is it now time for two referees?

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 12:10 pm
Erik the not red Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 577
I think the quality issue is much over-stated. The thing about 2 not very good referees is that that they see more than 1 brilliant one and more importantly, by limiting the number of infringements that they have to oversee in within their individual roles have an easier job which they should be able to handle better. I have been an advocate of 2 referees for a long time. Hicks is a classic example of a referee who would benefit under this system, the replays show that his individual decisions are usually correct but he misses so much (managing the 10m is a particular weakness of his) that he can ruin a game like last Thursday.

I know we don't have enough good referees to run a game on their own, it is a very difficult, in fact almost impossible, job. It is a job that gets harder every year with the likes of Wigan finding new ways to cheat and other clubs following. Make the job easier by reducing the responsibilities on one man by sharing them between 2 and rather than a talent shortage you may find their is a larger pool of officials capable of performing adequately..

Re: Is it now time for two referees?

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 12:18 pm
ccs Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2434
Erik the not red wrote:
.... (managing the 10m is a particular weakness of his)...


Assuming the linesmen still have audio contact with the ref, surely they could police the 10m line, and at the very least tell him that an unfair advantage is being taken.

Having said that, fans have always complained about referees for as long as I can remember, and that's a long time.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, Chris71, davey37, Erik the not red, Keith_Lard, Keiththered, Mr Hicks, PCollinson1990, rodney_trotter, Staffs FC, themightynortherner, Tinkerman23, vitch and 165 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,526,7991,87275,7874,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  














c}