I think the quality issue is much over-stated. The thing about 2 not very good referees is that that they see more than 1 brilliant one and more importantly, by limiting the number of infringements that they have to oversee in within their individual roles have an easier job which they should be able to handle better. I have been an advocate of 2 referees for a long time. Hicks is a classic example of a referee who would benefit under this system, the replays show that his individual decisions are usually correct but he misses so much (managing the 10m is a particular weakness of his) that he can ruin a game like last Thursday.



I know we don't have enough good referees to run a game on their own, it is a very difficult, in fact almost impossible, job. It is a job that gets harder every year with the likes of Wigan finding new ways to cheat and other clubs following. Make the job easier by reducing the responsibilities on one man by sharing them between 2 and rather than a talent shortage you may find their is a larger pool of officials capable of performing adequately..