When we got relegated one of my wishes was that we'd lose some of the absolutely definitively shitstorm utter raasclart bumbaclaart wankers that have infected us for years. You can wish. But ComeOnYouUll never fails to deliver that quota.

In the beginning

Was the word

And the word

Was Goose



And love the word of Goose

Was Honk

A sound that replicates

The sound of the grand opening crack

Of the primordial egg



In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.

A honk sound

That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists

On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.



Those ignorants, whose minds,

Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101

And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose

And more over hypocriteness to the goose



Here's through the eva

The bial unique beats of

Electro-chemical fusion of

Techno-funk final scratching

That makes our tail feathers

Shake