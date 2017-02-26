WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Challenge Cup fourth round draw

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:31 am
I personally would like an amature team and allow us to play some of our fringe players, if we get past this hurdle then prey for a top 4 club at CP.
Win or lose, take the payday get out of the comp and buy ourselves some much needed rest and recovery time later in the season when the inevitable injuries come.
We can't afford to be distracted from what this season is about, so no cup run needed just a fit injury free squad for August.
Re: Challenge Cup fourth round draw

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:49 am
Know your Enemy

Re: Challenge Cup fourth round draw

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:01 pm
Burtons Forearm wrote:
I know I'm like a fly to s#it.

I don't mind who we get as long as we win a game in the competition this year.

How's your season going?


Fixed your quote.

Season is going ok thanks. Sixth in Super League with a game in hand over Leeds and Huddersfield. We have the latter away on Thursday. Tricky side as you may remember.

Re: Challenge Cup fourth round draw

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:45 pm
When we got relegated one of my wishes was that we'd lose some of the absolutely definitively shitstorm utter raasclart bumbaclaart wankers that have infected us for years.

You can wish.

But ComeOnYouUll never fails to deliver that quota.
Re: Challenge Cup fourth round draw

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:01 pm
And it will then come back with some paltry shiny crying to "The Mods", saying; "Stop the nasty man picking on me, I can't help being rubbish and having the whole of the internet's laughing at me all the time, it's not my fault I have no friends, family or social circle, I'm just a squalid little cretin with no presence, personality or purpose."
Re: Challenge Cup fourth round draw

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:25 pm
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
And it will then come back with some paltry shiny crying to "The Mods", saying; "Stop the nasty man picking on me, I can't help being rubbish and having the whole of the internet's laughing at me all the time, it's not my fault I have no friends, family or social circle, I'm just a squalid little cretin with no presence, personality or purpose."
must be one of your best posts and your right ,
Re: Challenge Cup fourth round draw

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:02 pm
hull smallears wrote:
I did PX mate in August 14, giz a bell and I will tell you about it. Essentially in the end I never actually went through with the PX as had options to sell for mine privately prior to completion. It was a guaranteed purchase basically for less than the market value privately.


Will do, it'll be good to catch up.
Re: Challenge Cup fourth round draw

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 12:13 am
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
Fixed your quote.

Season is going ok thanks. Sixth in Super League with a game in hand over Leeds and Huddersfield. We have the latter away on Thursday. Tricky side as you may remember.

Yes they had a better record against us in superleague than the Sharks...but then most did.
Didn't they post the biggest ever play off win? Good side....could run up 70.

Re: Challenge Cup fourth round draw

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 12:16 pm
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
I knew you'd reply, you always do :lol:

Who do you want in the draw? Presumably you want to avoid other Championship clubs?

Me any team will do and if we win I would like the strongest time possible so we get nocked out and then we can concentrate on getting out and back were we should be :)
Re: Challenge Cup fourth round draw

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 12:52 pm
cravenpark1 wrote:
Me any team will do and if we win I would like the strongest time possible so we get nocked out and then we can concentrate on getting out and back were we should be :)


A decent cup run could help us this year, provided we don't get too far. Would like to see us play a lower to mid SL side (widnes, wakey, Salford) and see how we do. Will give us a marker at a point in time.
c}