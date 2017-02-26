I personally would like an amature team and allow us to play some of our fringe players, if we get past this hurdle then prey for a top 4 club at CP.

Win or lose, take the payday get out of the comp and buy ourselves some much needed rest and recovery time later in the season when the inevitable injuries come.

We can't afford to be distracted from what this season is about, so no cup run needed just a fit injury free squad for August.